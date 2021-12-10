I’d like to snub my nose at the weatherman one last time in December and sit outdoors in my woolly chair under the old elm by the Red River, just to show we can have late balmy weather even up here in the north country. We’ll see if my fingers can handle the cold.
The forests looks at rest now, no traces of snow on it at the moment, and the only remaining leaves are on the ground. I can go from tree to leafless tree and look at the leaves at the base of each one and say, this is a white oak, and this is a green ash.
The river has a coat of ice on it now, though I would expect it would be a hazard to walk on it. Underneath it just keeps on flowing north.
American crow greets me from across the river. But he does not deign to signal to me with a second caw — he is only alerting his fellows to his presence.
A fresh green twig off the live end of one of the elm branches directly above me falls on my lap. Red squirrel must be having his afternoon lunch. Or is he just sending a signal down to tell me he knows I’ve invaded his territory? Does he find the fresh ends tasty on the tips of these great trees?
I would think he would find more tasty the acorns off the many oak trees in the area. Perhaps he has found what acorns he can for the winter.
I have noticed a dearth of acorns this year in these oak forests along the river. So many things like that happen without our particularly seeing them.
I recall a few years back we had so many acorns we could shovel them into buckets along the edges of the streets. Has this year’s rainless spring and summer caused them to produce so differently?
I also recall remarking a year ago how the winged elm seeds simply covered the ground one spring, and after winter had passed they had completely dissapeared. They were apparently consumed by the small creatures through the winter. Or so I thought.
Today I see around me that they are completely gone, and the winter hasn’t yet begun. Is this because of the rainless spring and summer?
I must try to observe whether the great trees produce seeds differently from year to year. And it may well be that those changes have nothing to do with changes in weather.
Perhaps the best we humans could do is observe the changes in the great plants on our planet, (their planet?), and make sage comments on these changes. We may always be hard pressed to give definitive reasons for these changes. I find that my 10 years of writing is only a beginner’s course in knowing the woods.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.