Chickadee visits me as I settle under the old elm by the riverside today – not on little fellow but a dozen. They usually take time to get used to my presence when I come. But today they flocked in like they knew me.
Now robin sails in and lands on an elm branch. Soon his companion joins him. And now there is a circle of bird activity in the canopy of elm branches that hang down all around me. It is a delightful addition to a pleasantly warm October afternoon.
I have described the elm canopy before, but today it is easier to identify. Leaves are gone from other brush, and the canopy stands out.
Eight leafy limbs hang down from the central trunk of the tree, down to within six to eight inches of the ground on all sides of the big tree. The only reason, I expect, that they don’t actually touch the ground is because they are either worn off, broken off or eaten off by those things that claim the domain of the forest floor. So those limbs dance there a few inches up, claiming the air, but not the ground.
They provide the shelter of a canopy. They are, of course, no protection from rain. But they are shelter from the hot summer sun, and some protection from the wind. But mostly there is a “feel” to them, like the feel of sheltering arms.
As I watch through my glasses the chickadees fluttering about among the branches of the hanging limb, I see them land on bare twigs, occasionally at pieces that seem broken off. They pause there, pecking at the bare places.
What is it they are seeking? We know that they like seeds. Are there seeds or buds here that are tasty to them? Perhaps. Once could spend hours with these little woodland friends, and never exhaust what there is to know about them.
Suddenly a great gray looming shape appears among them in the binoculars. Gray squirrel has appeared among them to see what they’ve found. They seem undisturbed by him.
The leaves are mostly fallen now, off of the several hundred little green ash saplings that have sprung up under this elm canopy. I can now see all the way through to the river so I took that short walk very quietly to see if I might see a beaver playing there before he saw me. No such luck today.
But beaver, too, is a part of this whole amazing ecosystem. I remember the day when I watched green ash saplings grow until they were tall and strong. Then the time arrived when I came and found beaver had mowed them all down for his winter food and building supply. What an amazing system is the river and all of the land along its banks.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
