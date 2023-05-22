Today finds me in the middle of a green ash thicket above Silverwood Lake in Silverwood Park, Minneapolis. I always enjoy hunkering down in a new place and enjoying the changed environment.
It is warm today and I find myself even shedding my small jacket down to a t-shirt. But I’m enjoying the warmth.
A gray nimbus cloud stretched itself out over this patch of woods a cloud pushed by prevailing (very soft) westerlies, threatening me with at least a few drops of rain before it entirely passes over. I am prepared for a little of this with umbrella and jackets, the former going up right now!
A four-minute rain has just passed over. The umbrella is down now.
Now there a little winged fellow has just passed by me at eye level 10 feet to my left. He doesn’t stop. He looked like a chickadee-type. It’s like he was just checking me out to see what is this apparition that has plunked himself down in the middle of our thicket without so much as a how-de-doo.
That early arriver is a little unusual. I normally have to wait an hour after the disturbance of my settling in before any woodland creature will deign to come near to check me out.
Robin chortles a bit in the distance to shake off his wet feathers and announces the end of the rain. Or he could be noticing that another dark cloud is about to pass over.
I have actually never sat out in a rain shower before in the last 12 years. I have always abandoned the post and head for cover and continued writing from there. I had a little bit of a fuss getting the umbrella up quickly enough. After it was up I got a little damp around the edges, but other than that, it was quite tolerable. It is interesting to note that all the creatures do not automatically head for cover. Maybe a small bath (or even a large bath) is a welcome gift from above. I have seen bluebirds sit out in the rain and even fluff up their feathers for a little bathing underneath, rather than try to escape it. How magic are the gifts of nature that visit us with their blessings in many and various ways.
I cannot let these moments pass without commenting further about these remarkable beautiful green ash surrounding me, that I am enjoying. Nature has taken the common (the ubiquitous green ash) and made the uncommonly beautiful out of it. I count six big old giant red oak trees standing like sentinels around me. In the midst of them I see over 500 green ash saplings six or eight feet tall standing straight and tall. The ground has been fed the seeds of smaller green ash trees standing among the oaks. The earth and the sun and rain have brought them to life.
The winged residents have started to accept me. I can see them on all sides of me, but not closely enough to identify them. Two robins are singing out merrily. A cardinal sounds off ahead of me. Another songster sounds off to my right. I leave this garden here to you, my friends.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
