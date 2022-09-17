A black spot on the underside of a big white oak leaf on an oak sapling caught my eye as I pushed through the underbrush today on my way to settle up for writing. I was tuckered from trekking, but decided I’d come back and take a look after settling down my woolly chair and things.

I pushed through rather gingerly, remembering my bout with the tiny aggressive deer tick that even landed me in the hospital for a day or two. There they had admonished me not to go pushing through these bushes without wearing long sleeves that were closed at the cuff, which I forgot to do today on this hot  September day.

