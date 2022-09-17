A black spot on the underside of a big white oak leaf on an oak sapling caught my eye as I pushed through the underbrush today on my way to settle up for writing. I was tuckered from trekking, but decided I’d come back and take a look after settling down my woolly chair and things.
I pushed through rather gingerly, remembering my bout with the tiny aggressive deer tick that even landed me in the hospital for a day or two. There they had admonished me not to go pushing through these bushes without wearing long sleeves that were closed at the cuff, which I forgot to do today on this hot September day.
After depositing my gear I walked back to take a look at the black spot. It was about at eye height.
It was actually a hole in the leaf with a large fly beside it. The fly had been mostly eaten, such as a spider might do, if the spider captured the fly.
I can’t tell more about the story there. But it made me think that this was the season when insects began to weave cocoons on the underside of leaves. How does the sequence go? The butterfly lays the egg. The egg hatches into the larva. The larva eats the leaf and grows to maturity, the larva (or caterpillar) weaves a cocoon around itself for protection against winter during its further maturity into a butterfly. And in warmer weather the beautiful butterfly comes forth as the height of a new generation.
If I have misstated any of this, any of you who are more into entomology can correct this marvelous cycle. At any rate, we are into the season when we begin to see these cocoons appear, and this large insect next to a partly eaten leaf made me think of the cycle.
Ham Lake behind me is singing with loons today. One set of them looked like a mother with four or five babies swimming along behind her and learning the ropes of lake life.
We are more than happy to see an increase of bird life on the lake this year, including the kingfisher and one of the herons. They are welcome woodland “family” members.
A flock of small birds appear in a copse of eight foot bushes and saplings about 20 feet to my right. They dart in and out so quickly it is hard for me to identify them, but they seem to be tree sparrows. The flocking seems like an autumn activity. Why did they take an interest in that batch of bushes. One of the interesting learning experiences with birds is trying to understand their — at times — curious behavior.
The evening mellows into dark. A robin chortles a few notes in his customary manner as a kind of bedtime lullaby as he is wont to do, or if it is kind of his woodland responsibility.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
