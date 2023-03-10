Some excitement greets me now as deer step out of the woods about 30 yards ahead of me, and some very young ones appear among them. I count 14 deer, and nearly half of them seem quite young.

I must mark this. We are at the first of March. A week ago I saw many yearlings in the yard, but no newcomers. Today I counted five such new ones!

