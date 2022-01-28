Eight whitetails (one of them a yearling) appear to me immediately as I arrivetoday. And now I spot 13 wild turkeys.
This might not seem so remarkable except that it was minus 25 degrees last night (it’s risen to minus 10 degrees now), so I fully expected I might see no wildlife today. Not on your life! They are out on parade. However, I see that the squirrels are lying low yet.
The sun is shining brightly. That does give a kind of “warmth” to the whole feel of the day.
I’m wondering if the appearance of wildlife in the woods has more to do with the sun than the thermometer. It would appear so today. The deer appear to be just ambling around single file, though with an eye out for any browse food if any should appear. They likely have some food reserves stored in their bodies, so they are not desparate, as the tiny creatures in the forest might be, like the small birds, who, they say, must keep ingesting food into their small bodies to stay alive.
The single file is interesting. Is that because it is easier to have one in their group break a trail throught the deep snow, a trail the others can use as they follow? Or is it easier to have one thread his way through the forest thickets, saving the others those threading decisions?
The turkeys seem to be more basking in the sun than doing anything active. They have come out of the woods into a clearing to catch that sun.
Each one of them seems to have scratched out a pocket through the snow and nestled down into it. They fluff out their black feathers to insulate their bodies, and let that black absorb the sun’s rays.
As I caught them in this activity through the glasses, they were each in some stage of this nestling process. Some were still digging, some were settling down and fluffing their feathers, some were still exploring for a perfect spot in the sun. It was great fun to watch them.
It was interesting to notice they were near their bedding grounds, grounds that I have noticed them use at night in warmer weather. I have been wondering where, in the deep cold season, they have bedded down at night, as they didn’t seem to use these same bedding grounds, and I couldn’t discover where else they gathered at night. There is still something of a mystery here for me to unwind.
One of them has just flown up to a perch in a tall ash tree perhaps 50 feet above the forest floor. Is he a sentinel? Or is this where they all settle, when the cold snow is on the ground? Hmm.
American crow dashes by me and heads for the deep woods. He ends my day by suggesting he is not to be outdone by the others for appearing on this cold day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
