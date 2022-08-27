Today finds me back under the old elm by the Red River. The little haven is absolutely lush with green growth, a wonderful spot.

I can reach out and touch large green leaves in almost any direction, mostly green ash, from where I sit, except directly ahead of me, where they are a bit more stand-offish. They totally conceal the river from me, which is about 40 yards directly in front of me.

