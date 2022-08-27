Today finds me back under the old elm by the Red River. The little haven is absolutely lush with green growth, a wonderful spot.
I can reach out and touch large green leaves in almost any direction, mostly green ash, from where I sit, except directly ahead of me, where they are a bit more stand-offish. They totally conceal the river from me, which is about 40 yards directly in front of me.
Old elm provides a window for me directly ahead that looks up and out at the open sky, which is completely overcast. However, it lacks the nimbus clouds of storms, so I am hopeful.
Tree sparrow darts in, lands in the lower hanging boughs of old elm for a few moments, and then he is gone. It is a repeat of what I see at about the same distance from the ground at Ham Lake. Do they tend to nest at about that height from the ground? I must learn to know more about this little one and about his behavior, or her behavior.
She only rewards me with the softest little sound when she comes, a very soft tsee tsee tsee. And then she is gone.
It is a little late, but perhaps she is still grooming a second brood of fledglings. She is always so busy.
This summer my family and I have taken an interest in the study of the behavior of birds, which is quite fascinating. I would cite the source, but at the moment we are away from the books and off on a flying trip to Colorado for a wedding, so I’ll have to let you know later. Perhaps I can write to you from the wilds of Colorado.
We have started this study in the study of the phoebe and the flicker. We plan to move on next to the chickadee. But I’ll see if I can talk us into a study of the tree sparrow.
I say the study is fascinating, because one discusses the short (extremely short) lapses of time in the development of baby birds. They have to grow up fast.
I take the phoebe as an example. They roost in cabin rafters and such.
Mama sits on the four eggs. Papa hangs out nearby.
In four days Mama hatches out the eggs. They must come out of Mama almost ready to be hatched. They are called nestlings.
In six more days they grow until they fill the nest. One and another of them hops up on the edge of the nests and begins flapping his wings.
In another six days they are all out of the nest in nearby tree branches, and have become fledglings. In about a week they mate again and start a second brood.
It’s fast, but one has to realize they must become strong enough to migrate south a thousand miles that fall. It’s amazing to me.
Deep thunder rolls in the “attic” of the old elm right above me. It’s my time to move on, too. So I will.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
