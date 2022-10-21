A few flakes of snow in the air! It is a bit early in the season, but it’s just a suggestion to go along with a cold stretch of air today, a suggestion that winter will come.
The color continues in the tree leaves, although a few of the big trees are the first to become bare for the season. I keep promising myself I’ll learn to know their names before they lose their leaves. They stand about 30 feet to the left of me here by the Red River.
But there’s that big fellow straight ahead of me about 40 yards. He still holds his leaves, so I can see he is a big old elm, with his leaves and deeply grooved bark.
And to the right of him about 20 yards is a giant green ash, with its neatly grooved bark, and its compound leaves. To the left of him is another elm. And now, hopefully, I shall have these tall friends noted when the winter winds blow and the snow lies deep upon the forest floor.
In the distance a red maple adds its bright red to the forest costume. With it I shall have to remember its very black, closely-grooved bark. It is an elegant tree.
Suddenly red squirrel dashes down the trunk of another closer red maple. He is pursued by a companion, red, who is challenging him.
And now I discover nearly a dozen robins grazing (or whatever robins do) in the moist black soil among the fallen maple leaves under that bright tree. And to add to the company, gray squirrel joins them, nosing about among the fallen red leaves which doesn’t seem to disturb the robins at all. There must be some kind of food supply of interest under these maples.
Now, just as suddenly, full grown wild turkeys have stopped about 30 feet to my left. I say “stopped” because they must have been passing by while I had my face looking up into the trees.
I looked down and there they were, stopped in their travels and gazing at me with their sideways look, murmuring a soft gobble, which I only realized I could hear when I was looking at them. They seemed to say, “What are you doing here?” I counted 13 of them.
Most creatures at home in the woods, when they look at me, although they hold their ground, seem about to take flight. Not turkeys. They seem to be saying, “Shall we attack now?” They definitely have an attitude.
And now to top off the autumn day, a beautiful two-year antlered buck saunters proudly through the brush across my line of vision! He holds his head high. He has a bit of an attitude, too.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.