A few flakes of snow in the air! It is a bit early in the season, but it’s just a suggestion to go along with a cold stretch of air today, a suggestion that winter will come.

The color continues in the tree leaves, although a few of the big trees are the first to become bare for the season. I keep promising myself I’ll learn to know their names before they lose their leaves. They stand about 30 feet to the left of me here by the Red River.

