My canvasback duck friend greets me again as I settle in by the still-flooded Red River. He is swimming and apparently feeding in an overflow pool that resulted from the flooded river.
And now his mate joins him, having similarly defined markings but looking more grayish. She paddles around indifferently in other parts of the pool, busy with her own business.
And now again here is a thrill! Suddenly two and then three ducklings appear from under the flood-formed brush pile nearest to me. Very likely, if I were to wade out and examine that brush pile, I would find their nest or a haven where their parents gather them at night.
I should remark that when I say “ducklings,” one might think of tiny little fledglings just out of the nest. They are much more than that. They look almost a quarter of the size of their parents.
Which bring to mind that five weeks ago I wrote about a pair of canvasbacks in this flood-pool, who didn’t yet have a brood. If this is the same family, it is interesting to note the rapid growth of fledglings over a period of five weeks. That rapid growth is interesting, but not surprising, when one considers that these little tykes must escape all dangers and predators, and reach full growth and strength to migrate thousands of miles to their winter quarters by this autumn.
Returning to our talk of nests and havens, river floods pile up stacks of brush inland away from the rush and fury of the river, in quiet flood pools that remain in existance conveniently during the brooding season. During that time the brood is protected not only from the rush of the river, but also from upland predators who might hesitate to wade out through the pool in search of game. The place of waterflows in the whole economy of ecosystems might well deserve a good deal of pondering, waterflows that we humans consider muisances and inconveniences and for which we build diversions and flood controls.
I remarked about having seen this canvasback couple near this same pool five weeks ago. That is possible, but it is also speculation arising out of our human preference for puting down stakes and enjoying returning to the same home day after day.
I recall several years ago on this same river watching a mother mallard leading a brood of ducklings (much younger than these) along the far riverbank going downstream. I watched them for a quarter of a mile until they passed out of sight.
It occurs to me then that mom duck did not travel miles back upstream every night to their original nesting place.She merely tucked them into some new safe haven along the river bank for the night. Apparentl, for ducks, home is where you hang your hat. The whole world is your oyster.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
