Today finds me back at Ham Lake for the weekend. Since COVID would not allow us to meet in large gatherings this year for the holidays, my wife, our son and I cam out here for a few days to enjoy the wonderful out of doors and have our holiday dinner in this setting.
I am amazed at how mild the temperature is. I am sitting outside with bare hands in December. My fingers seem to be able to take it.
I did a little pondering first to choose whether I would sit facing the frozen-over lake, which has a special interest of its own, or sit facing the deep woods. I chose the latter, as I seem to have a fondness for the forest.
I see a flash of blue low on the trunk of a Norway pine, and wonder if I am seeing a white breasted nuthatch; but a moment later he dashes up out the lower branches of a young red oak, and I see it is a bluejay.
The red oak, as I’ve mentioned before, is partial to keeping its brown leaves into the winter. I have seen the jays head for these winter trees before and wonder if the tree offers something interesting to eat. Or perhaps a tree with leaves on it simply seems more like a real tree, the kind of leafy tree he has been enjoying all summer. He sports about from one branch to another, and finally disappears off to my right.
A doe appears at some distance ahead of me, with what appears to be two yearlings in tow. The yearlings pay no attention to me or anything else for that matter. They busy themselves with browsing, or fooling around, or whatever they are doing. Their mom looks in my direction for a few moments, then quietly moves on. She pauses briefly and looks back at the youngsters. In a moment they follow. Does she signal them in some way to get them to follow? I hear no sound. Curious. I am aware of all the American hazelnut bushes that stand leafless all around us, at about four or five feet in height. They must make good browse for deer.
The green heron greets me from aloft in the Norways, sounding off with his family’s low call. I am nearly under the place where he seems to nest in the summer, but he is always up so high I rarely see him unless he moves about.
I am curious about the presence of the bluejays now. I don’t think of them as winter birds, and I supposed they migrated at least a little way south into warmer climates. However, I see 55 of them listed in the Christmas bird count. Obviously I have more to learn about this sassy, brassy bird. He definitely has an attitude when I see him at the summer feeders, but he’s fun to have around.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.