The field sparrow greets me with his song, as I settle in by the Red River on this very hot 90 degree June day. He frequents this bushy area by the river, as he has for years, since I first came here.
He is a rascal to spot, concealing himself in leafy limbs 12 or 15 feet above the forest floor, or else down in the tall brome grass or revealing himself only when he darts across open-sky spaces, as he has several times today. However, he announces himself readily with his sre-sre, sre-sre-sre song. And he even responds to my answering trill with another of his sweet songs in a most friendly manners.
We are finally getting some leafing out of the woodland foliage in this rainless spring. Two weeks ago the green ash saplings all around me were nearly bare stalks, and I felt like I was almost sitting out in the open in my woolly chair. Today, with all the leafing, I feel quite concealed.
It seems the great trees will push down their roots and find what water there is, to thrive. My great elm, under which I sit, is only 25 yards from the river. I can well imagine that over the years it has pushed its roots in the direction of the river to slake its thirst in times like these.
The arborists tell us that even the great trees suffer in droughts like this. I wonder, does suffer mean “conserve”, or does suffer mean “die a little”?
Humans suffer from drought. Of course, some die (starve to death). But mostly we conserve, or die a little, contract something from which we later die.
If we look at the rings of this giant elm in years to come, we will no doubt find that the 2021 ring is very narrow, while the ring for 1996 is very broad and handsome.
It would seem that the great trees and the great animals can both survive drought. But there is a wisdom in the great trees that enables them to live longer.
Ah! A cedar waxwing has treated me with a visit. He lands in the big elm in the open. He is joined by another, which is less colored in the breast. Is this his mate?
He has the black mask and the tell-tale crest. The two of them sit there long enough to give me a good chance to study them in the glasses, thank you very much.
In the smaller birds only the waxwing, bluejay, kingfisher, cardinal and titmouse have the crest, which is very helpful in narrowing down the odds of identifying them.
The early evening settles in, but it is still broad daylight, as we are right next to the longest day of the year. But the evening quality seems to settle the heat. The addition of a light breeze creates a very pleasant evening.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
