The purple finch comes in to visit me a dozen feet to my left as I settle in by the river. He darts in past a lunching gray squirrel, who has found something in the spring grass.
And now finch’s mate joins him, with the bold white markings on her side, and her black throat marking. She only joins him briefly and then darts up into the hackberry tree in front of me.
It is interesting to not the range of this Easter finch. They will breed on north fron North Dakota and central Minnesota and can winter almost this far north as well. They are a colorful addition to feeders and back yards, feeding upon seeds and berries.
It is also interesting how one of these great trees becomes the center of an ecosystem all by itself. Plants and animals flock to it, as if it were a haven just made for them.
We humans tend to mow the grass underneath the great tree, feeling that it makes the great tree look much more neat and regal. In so doing, we destroy the ecosystem and leave the great tree stark and alone for our enjoyment. And we totally alienate it from a whole world of plants, animals, insects and microbes, plus an occasional top predator or two, that would come to make it their home. Oh, the wild turkeys and white tails might come and hang around it now and then, especially with all the top predators gone.
As I’ve mentioned before, I miss my river bank and riparian areas and my old sheltering American Elm, and I long to be down there again. But as I said, my old elm is up to her knees or better in river floodwater. If I were sitting down there now, I would be up to my shoulders in nice cool spring river water.
So, I must be patient. This, too, is a part of the ecosystem, and this land belongs to the river for a few weeks out of the year, although we are doing our best to create a diversion adn eliminate that belonging and claim that land for ourselves. However, I am pleased that we have kept the riparian area rough and raw and native, as it was meant to be.
I am hoping that we can learn to make ecosystems, rather than lawns. And I have to admit, that the learning has to begin with me.
My grandparents moved from Iowa to Minneapolis, and bought a lot and house next to the U of M campus, so that my parents’ generation could go to school there. I remember visiting that house and lawn many times as a child.
Now, many years later, with the family all gone from there, I have walked by that lot and looked at it. At first I was dismayed.
The new owners have allowed the entire lot to be overgrown with tall plants and bushes and small trees, with grass paths winding their way through the tall growth. They ruined it, I thought.
In still later years I’ve had a second thoughts, as you can imagine. I need to go back and visit the old lot, with new thought, about ecosystems rather than lawns.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
