“Silence” of the woods settles in around me.
The biologist Barry Lopez once asked an Eskimo from Anakturuk Pass, on the Brooks Range in northern Alaska, “When you sit down in a new place in the out of doors, what is the first thing you do?”
The Eskimo answered, “I listen.”
When I read that it strikes me that I am more accustomed to reflecting on what I see, than on what I hear. Perhaps that is because when I come out of the cacophony of a mechanized world, I only see the silence as a background for what I want to see.
So today I can at least be a student and sit at the feet of a man whom we call an Eskimo and who lives his entire life in the out-of-doors. I listen.
On this almost perfectly still summer day, the silence settles in. I gather it into my person, and feel only the pulse of my own breathing.
I sit with the American hazelnut bushes and the towering pines and poplars around me which almost obscures the sky above them. I look at the dense wall of forest ahead of me. Underneath the “silence” I seem to hear a cacophony of bird sounds and the other forest sounds.
Is that sound really always around me in the woods? Or is it a kind of tinnitus, a kind of “memory sound” that rises up when I try to hear silence?
For the moment let us call it real. For I do recall that in the winter woods I do not hear it.
I recall as well, that I once used a listening device that my daughter in law gave me but that device enhanced everything — the whistling of the wind in the microphone, the sound of a passing airplane, whatever. So I had to set it aside. Somehow we have to live within the limits of our own body.
So there lives within the treasure land of the great woods a treasure of wonderful sounds of a thousand creatures, all of which I am allowed to hear in the woods with my inner ear, but only an “iceberg-tip” of which I am privileged to understand. Yet in my soul I can ponder the wonder of it.
Ah, there the evening wail of the mourning dove breaks through the inner sounds as outer sound that I can understand. And now, there is the hum of the hummingbird near me. Perhaps he has seen my red cap. The woods are coming alive again as “real sound” that visits me.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.