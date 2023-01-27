I join a convention of crows as I arrive today. They are gathered in the top of the big elm and the old oak directly in front of me about 20 yards.
Why are they gathered? They are not going anywhere, which is a reason many birds gather at migrating time. Crows are my faithful constant companions right through the dead of winter.
I have often wondered if they move south a little from their summer habitat, when winter comes along. The Audubon Society meets this evening here where I am. I’ll have to ask them. The only adjustment I’m learning is that if ravens move in, crows tend to move out. And maybe “tend” is too mild a word.
There appeared to be another large bird that flew out from among the crows as I approached the group. I couldn’t identify it before it disappeared, but I wondered if it may have been an owl. That may account for the gathering of the crows, for the purpose of driving off the predator. At any rate, soon after that the convention dispersed.
Gray squirrel appears today. He seems to arrive when the days grow a little milder. It’s good to see his scampering presence again.
Now there go 18 wild turkeys filing by me through the deep snow about 20 feet off to my right. I love the way they go single file through deep snow, one of them breaking the trails or perhaps following an already broken trail.
This seemed to be very much in keeping with their reputation for being a bird with an attitude. I can just hear one of them muttering: I am not about to go plowing through this deep stuff as long as Roger up ahead is breaking the trail for me.
I remember some years back in midwinter observing from the top of a small hill a band of a dozen or more wild turkeys making their way single file through some quite deep freshly fallen snow, headed for an area that was their customary bedding ground. Roger, or whatever name you want to give him, was manfully breaking the trail through the deep soft snow. The others were following patiently, no one seeming to offer to spell him a little to give him a little rest.
I wondered as I watched them if they didn’t feel a little like “sitting ducks” (if you’ll pardon my mixing the metaphors), if it happened that one of the large predators decided to drop in for a turkey dinner. But I think part of their attitude as they fed was that they are just too big to tackle.
I remember once when we were canoeing into one of the pools along Agency narrows, we paddled in close to a small flock of mallards. Suddenly they took flight and we saw an eagle dive near to them, and then take off and fly away.
The mallards flew up no more than 10 or 12 feet into the air, and then settled back down onto the lake again. It was a lesson to us that large birds on the food chase are not simply terrified of larger predators; they have a courage of their own.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
