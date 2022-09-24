And now the Queen is dead. I know, that isn’t exactly woods lore. But somehow she came to mind as I settled into some of earth’s majesty here in central Minnesota’s princely woodlands.

It would have seemed entirely appropriate for a splendid monarch butterfly to come sailing through at this moment. We have a fine stand of milkweed post (your favorite, madam butterfly) standing just 80 yards ahead of me through the woods.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments