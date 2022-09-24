And now the Queen is dead. I know, that isn’t exactly woods lore. But somehow she came to mind as I settled into some of earth’s majesty here in central Minnesota’s princely woodlands.
It would have seemed entirely appropriate for a splendid monarch butterfly to come sailing through at this moment. We have a fine stand of milkweed post (your favorite, madam butterfly) standing just 80 yards ahead of me through the woods.
But nature writes her poetry in her own way in the woods, and there are many times when we must stand aside and listen.
And we can revel in it.
I was a mere 16 years old at the time of her coronation; the Queen’s, that is. I hardly even knew what coronations were all about.
Television wasn’t to be in our home until 10 years later. I could only listen to the coronation on the radio, or watch it on movie newsreels.
I wonder if she were a woodlands person, you know, liked this sort of thing? I think she would have loved this sort of thing.
I saw her once 20 years later in London at a celebration parade. Someone in the crowd next to me pointed her out to me. She was on horseback in Calvary uniform just like the rest of the Royal Guard.
They told me she was quite an accomplished horsewoman. She would have loved the woodlands.
It seems to me I heard she was off on a sightseeing expedition in a raised wild animal viewing station in Kenya or something, when the news came to her that her father had died and she was now Queen of the largest empire in the world. She must have loved the woodlands.
Although I’m not to be entertained by a monarch butterfly today, madam spider has graced me with her presence and her aerial antics on the web just five feet off to my left. The web is invisible.
She has spun her web from the little bottomless plant observation box I’ve outlined on the ground (it is for studying use of forest floor plants) straight up through the open air to the low branches of a young white oak, a distance of nearly seven feet. Of course she probably started at the young oak’s branches and spun as she went down.
And who knows how many interweaving webs she may have in between, and how many insects she may already have caught in her webs. Sometimes I have seen their webs here in the early morning when the eastern sun illuminates them as I approach. Quite splendid!
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
