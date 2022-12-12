She slides! For a moment I thought the doe was injured. But now I see that she is negotiating a piece of sheer ice in the woods on her pointed cloven hooves. And after one misstep, she navigates to solid ground with great grace. Three more does join her and now a pair of yearlings, about 20 feet to my left.
Now 11 turkeys come near to the deer. The turkeys seem almost to pass through the midst of the deer without annoying either party.
Some thawing of the snow cover of the forest floor has caused some open patches of grass and ground cover to appear. The turkeys have found something that interests them in this patch.
I noticed that four toms and two hens were feeding in the same open patch. This mixing has been unusual, although I have seen some mating activity with turkeys as early as December and January.
I wondered if there might be some “ladies first” deference by a tom for a hen, as the two of them approached the same spot to feed. But no such thing. The tom didn’t bully the hen but merely ignored her and moved in on the spot as she turned quietly away. I wondered if she would favor this grand fellow when mating season comes along. After a time, all of them find what they can in this patch and the move on.
Now there’s a sight! A two-pronged buck moves across my line of vision about 20 yards ahead. I am wondering if this is the same fellow I have seen several times throughout the autumn. Only now there has been a change. He is crippled in his right hind leg. He carries it kind of twisted, onto his other rear leg. Is this twisting due to the nature of the injury? Or is this a convenient way to carry it as he moves along on three legs?
I always feel sorry for a deer with a broken leg, because they are so good at graceful movement. But I am sure that sometimes a leg can repair on its own if the deer can live long enough.
However this is not all that is missing for this handsome fellow. He has been royally visited with losses. The left antler of his two big beautiful antlers is missing. His right antler is still standing up there handsomely. But the left is gone. Is this the season when he would begin to shed his antlers and the left was simply the first to go? Perhaps the loss is only part of a natural process.
Or has he been fighting? And are both losses only a part of the same contest for supremacy? The antler loss is not sad, as it was perhaps ready to go anyway. And the leg may repair. I am left wondering how the other fellow looks.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.