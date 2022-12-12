She slides! For a moment I thought the doe was injured. But now I see that she is negotiating a piece of sheer ice in the woods on her pointed cloven hooves. And after one misstep, she navigates to solid ground with great grace. Three more does join her and now a pair of yearlings, about 20 feet to my left.

Now 11 turkeys come near to the deer. The turkeys seem almost to pass through the midst of the deer without annoying either party.

