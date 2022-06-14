House fly is the first to visit me on the back of my left hand as I settle in today by the Red River. He wanders slowly up and down the hand seeming to check and see if I offer something tasty.
Oh, I know he’s not much to shout about as a visitor but I have just disturbed the woodland by my arrival, and I must abide some time alone while the forest settles back down to accept my presence.
Now two white tailed deer appear at the base of the small bluff on which I sit. They browse on the vegetation there, about 30 yards in front of me. The younger one cocks his ears in my direction.
Now red squirrel chatters behind me and a bit to my right. He seems to be either scolding me for surprising him, or he is announcing my presence to his friends.
And now gray squirrel starts to scoot by about a dozen feet in front of me. But he stops directly in front of me, sits up on his haunches and munches away on something he has discovered, eyeing me with his left eye. Soon he departs.
A phoebe darts into the innards of the little red cedar immediately to my right. She darts about in the midst of the bare branches in the center of the tree, seeking what? Perhaps a nest site. Soon she departs.
Chickadee sounds off to my left. Something excites him to express himself. Now he is silent.
Gradually all the woods about me become silent, except for the dipping and swaying of branches from a stiff breeze. The woods are relaxing into the warmth of a summer afternoon.
One senses how all of this is a family, from the giant towering ash and poplar and pines, down to the house fly. And if one had inner vision one could see deeper into the moles and mice and mites, and far down to those tiniest of creatures that we cannot see with the naked eye, but which account for the fact that we don’t see dead creatures lying around.
Only the top predators are missing. They are missing because the human wishes to build his sheep yards and cattle pens in or near the forest. And the human cannot tolerate the loss to his herds.
So he annihilates the wolf and the cougar and the bear. And the white-tailed deer multiply, unchecked by the top predators. And the white-tailed deer decimate the grouse. And they even invade the farmer’s hay. And we humans have a tough time learning how to live with the world in which we find ourselves.
And now slate-colored junco appears on some dead tree branches. He hops about among those branches seeking some kind of food, and giving a sparkling signature to our concern for the world in which we live.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
