Gray squirrel hops into a spot a dozen feet to my left and pauses to examine something in the new spring grass. He sits up and nibbles on it, turning it around in his paws as he chews, keeping one eye on me.
Without reflecting too much about my past experiences with gray squirrel, I comment to myself, “He always seems to hop.” A moment later on some hard pack he begins to “walk” rapidly from one morsel of some kind or another, as if to belie my comment. And, of course, he “runs” up a tree. He doesn’t always hop.
So he has all manner of gaits: hopping for caution, walking for searching, and running when he’s in a fit. However, he surely does love that hop. But let us pause in talking of gray squirrel, and come back later to consider him as a planter of great oaks.
Migrants are taking their time coming through this year in this unusually cold spring. However, birder friends tell me migrants have been scarce for the past several years.
I have seen slate-colored junco for the past several days. I spotted him again as I came out here by the Red River today.
Ever the ground feeder, he was pecking around among some dried up fallen logs. I always enjoy seeing the junco. He is such a tuxedo-looking fellow in his dapper gray and white outfit.
And he only visits in passing through. He is ever on his way through heading north or south. We seem to be neither hot enough nor cold enough to suit him, depending on the season.
Moving the subject to Aldo Leopold again for a moment (we spoke of him last week as one of the two, along with I.O. Wilson, perhaps greatest conservationists that our country and perhaps the world has ever produced), I must comment further.
After having scolded myself properly for having passed up his greatest work, A Sand County Almanac for a half century, I decided to listen to myself, and went and checked out the book in the local library, a book that is always in print and even in newer editions, and likely in every library in the country.
On delving into it I find it very interesting, very readable, and not at all boring, as I thought it might be. I warmly recommend it.
He speaks of the wood of great oaks, some of them a century old, which cooks his meals and warms his cabin in the woods in northern Wisconsin. He speaks of the labor of cutting by hand with well sharpened two-man cross cut saws, of splitting with wedges, and finishing the work with axes to supply wood for winter.
He speaks of gray squirrel (and now we return to consider gray squirrel, as promised), the self-appointed planter of acorns to begin the next generations of wood for the next generation of humans, or simply wood to lie on the forest floor and provide food for the thousands upon thousands of tiny creatures that people the forest and make the forest a living organism too marvelous to comprehend.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.