An amazing silence settles upon the woodland. It is a winter midday, and I rarely come to the woods at this hour.
Two hours of total silence passed, which surprised me. The winter woods lay under a totally cloudless sky and a bright sun.
The temperature registers 50 degrees under that sun, but the land is snow-covered, and there is no sign of melting. Winter has declared that it still holds a grip upon the land.
Then suddenly, after this long silence, chickadee appears, fussing around in the hackberry tree a dozen feet in front of me. He pecks away at a few berries and twigs, as if announcing that the noon siesta has ended. After a moment he disappears.
When I lower my gaze I discover a woodland has developed 16 wild turkeys about 50 yards straight ahead of me, the flock appearing as if on command. They seem to be just idly fussing about in the light covering of snow on the forest floor.
Where had they come from? I hadn’t seen any of them in their bedding ground when I examined it through the glasses earlier. They must have been enjoying the sunshine down by the river, and settled down for their noon snooze on the river bank.
And there is gray squirrel, out enjoying the sun. He comes to within about 20 feet to the left of me.
He is scratching about in the light snow and occupying himself for a while.
American crow joins the parade along with two of his companions. He is the only one, other than chickadee, that seems to have to make a little noise to add to the festivities.
He flies about among some of the lower branches of nearby pines, and finally comes to the ground near the turkeys. He often appears with turkeys to see what they have discovered. And vice versa. He sometimes discovers something, and they appear to check out his discovery.
There is a certain tolerance between them, so that they can be seen eating together but there is also a certain pecking order here, too. Big turkey asserts his dominance over crow at times. And crow, a bit grudgingly, gives way to the bigger bird.
And now, to complete the parade, a two-pronged buck leaps nimbly over a small brush pile to my right, and walks a little distance up ahead of me. He is joined by a doe and two yearlings.
I often wonder with deer if I am seeing the same individual in succeeding years. I expect they don’t live more than a few years. The only clue I seem to have is if one of them is injured, and I can see the same injury in succeeding years. It would be nice to know. Otherwise all wild creatures seem to be always strangers.
Now there is a sight. Someone must have put an old jack-o-lantern from halloween out in the woods. The deer are tearing it apart and eating it. Now we know they like pumpkins.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
