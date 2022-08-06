Blue jay greets me with his raucous call as I settle into the deep woods today. You’ll never make it into the A-choir. BJ, with that voice among these good-singing Lutherans and Catholics here in Minnesota.
I continue to be intrigued with why I meet blue jay here near my favorite spot in the deep woods each year. Does he rest nearby?
He comes to the bird feeders, but when he flies off, where does he go? Does he nest low among the American hazelunt bushes and flowering dogwoods? Or does he nest high in the nearby cottonwoods? I must learn to know more of his habits.
Now there is a sight! The bright red of the bunchberry greets me in the midst of all the green covering of the forest floor. It greets me suddenly about 12 feet ahead of me.
But why suddenly? It was as if someone suddenly flashed a bright red light in the midst of the green of the forest floor. It is Old Sol, the sun, moving his light moment by moment through the great trees behind me, and exposing a moving picture that changes in those moments as the sun moves.
And now that a few moments have passed, the red flash has entirely disappeared. If I look very carefully, I cannot spot the place where it was. Strange!
Chipmunk appears on the forest floor eight feet in front of me. He has found something that interests him; or perhaps in his waking moments he is always moving about on the forest floor, seeking what he can find.
He moves easily in that space. The little leaflets of five-leafed ivy and fern are the rooftops of his world.
It is only because I saw a slight movement of the forest floor plants, or the passing sun caught a little of the gold in his stripes, that I was able to see him at all. He is totally silent.
I serve that he sees me, but he doesn’t care, as long as I’m still. He is young. What is there to fear, as long as it stays put?
But can’t you sense, little fellow, that I am much older than you? I once could dart about as you do, but I can do that no longer.
I once could crawl around swiftly underneath things, as you do, and from underneath I could view that big tall world above me. I, too, would stop and sit up and gaze long with the wide-open swimming eyes at strange things that came into my view. But I was very young, and not afraid. And when I had drunk my fill of all that I wanted to see, I would move on, even as you move on. And Old Sol moves on with the two of us.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.