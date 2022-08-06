Blue jay greets me with his raucous call as I settle into the deep woods today. You’ll never make it into the A-choir. BJ, with that voice among these good-singing Lutherans and Catholics  here in Minnesota.

I continue to be intrigued with why I meet blue jay here near my favorite spot in the deep woods each year. Does he rest nearby?

