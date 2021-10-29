There’s faithful old American crow. He’s with me summer and winter.
He becomes, of course, no one of particular interest to the ordinary bystander, just a touch of life on a quiet day in the forest. But he is that life, and something stirs within us when we see him.
He may add a touch of life if several of them gather together and begin calling out to each other, as they may be plaguing a predator nearby.
They are gathering now and making a bit of a row, but they seem to be calling out to each other casually and nothing more.
The gathering, however, is always interesting. Do they do that because of the change of the seasons, and the inherent urge to gather before migrating, as so many other birds do? But they do not migrate.
A doe appears to my right. And another appears near to her.
She stand for a long time looking over a bush. Very gradually her great ears turn with her head as she focuses first in one direction and then another around a near half circle.
When her ear-focus comes upon me she “stares” fixedly at me for five minutes or more. I say “stares” guardedly, as I understand her eyesight is very poor, but those ears pick up any noise at a considerable distance.
I am given a full-front view of those ears, as they are focused dead upon me. Have I made some slight noise that she has picked up? Perhaps so.
Four wild turkeys grace the woods to my left. They are fat and shiny and very handsome as the warm autumn sun glistens on their feathers, plump and healthy, as if they were ready for Thanksgiving.
I shouldn’t ever think in such an epicurean way, as they will escape the dinner table, unlike thousands of their domestic cousins now plumping out across the great northwest, preparing for that festival. These four friends will remain to grace the woodland through the winter ahead.
I can’t help being reminded that I am probably never looking at the same individual that I studied the year before or the year before that. A young turkey grows up, fattens up and stands in the tracks of a gone ancestor from before.
I can’t help wondering why, in the decade I have been here I have never seen one of these feathered friends after they have passed on. Where do they die?
Are predators, scavengers, rodents and vermin so thorough in disposing of them that not a trace of them is left upon the land? It is almost so unbelievable as to appear to be a great mystery. There is so much unlearned lore left in woods for us humans to learn, so much that a lifetime is not long enough to absorb it all
Red squirrel climbs cautiously down the great bole of a giant balsam fir directly in front of me here near the Red River. He appears, stares at me for a moment, then disappears upward to end my day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
