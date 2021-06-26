100 degrees! An unthinkable heat for a June day along the Red River, after a practically rainless spring, which ends soon with the summer solstice. An occasional ever-so-tiny breeze gives a little relief.
The river shores have developed a level beach, which I haven’t seen for several years. The river level has dropped that much. There is ample room there now for painted turtles or ducks to rest. None have appeared yet.
The great elm shelters me from the burning hot sun. Her great boughs reach down to within inches of the ground, creating a giant canopy around me 25 feet in diameter.
The field sparrow is the first to greet me with his song from up in the elm. He sings a bit, and then moves off.
I usually expect the woods to be quiet at first for a while, since I disturb things with my arrival and my settling in and making myself at home. What seems to be expected of me is that I settle down and be quiet.
The earth turns and thrusts the sun into an opening in the elm boughs, and suddenly I am also thrust into the full glare of the hot sun. My first thought is to tough it out and wait until the earth turns a little more and shifts the sun behind more elm boughs.
However, I had forgotten how dependent I am upon the old elm to create the cool capsule about me, so that I am even able to think and respond and reflect, and even visually, to see. Suddenly part of me become almost lifeless. How terribly demanding is Old Sol.
I pick up my woolly chair and all and move it under the protective boughs of some other of those alternating leaves of the elm. Soon I am content again.
This seems to be the season of the dragon fly. This heat seems to be just his cup of tea. He darts about busily after . . . what . . .? Juices from the leaves?
Suddenly I see on the surface of some ash leaves near me a glistening in a spot that is exposed to the direct sun. It is as if the leaf were sweating, were breathing. We all hear of the leaf being a marvelous manufacturing plant, putting out the precious oxygen we need. What is that almost invisible moisture on the surface of a leaf on a hot day? Is the dragon fly attracted to that?
One large black dragon fly comes and hovers like a hummingbird about three feet in front of meat eye level. He hovers sideways, as if looking at me out of one eye. I talk to him, which of course means nothing to him, but seems to make sense to me. He refuses to move away, as if he is questioning my right to be there. He finally outlasts me, and I look down. When I look up a few minutes later he is gone.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
