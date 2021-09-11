Chipmunk edges his way down into my view to my left, as I settle in here among the hazelnut bushes and pines by Ham Lake. He advances in spastic motions, like an amateur car driver, who hasn’t yet learned how to handle the clutch.
He checks out a grassy opening among the bushes for any possible offerings. He sits up on his haunches for a few moments and gazes directly at me, as if to say, you don’t fool me, you silent-as-a-stone big guy, who thinks he is so secret; I can see right through your disguise. (Thank you very much, chippy, for your insults; hoo-hoo to you, too.)
When I sit among these tall Norway pines I am impressed with the girth of some of their trunks. It sets me to wondering what their age must be.
A few years ago we had to cut down one of these giants that had died that year. Because of this cutting down we had the opportunity to immediately count the rings on the trunk of the pine, the familiar method of counting age.
We were amazed to discover that this huge old tree entered its first years as a new sapling during the presidency of Franklin Pierce, before the Civil War. It grew next to the shores of Ham Lake, and had somehow escaped whatever ravages of lumbering or fire that came through.
That made me curious about the age of other giants in this area. Of of course, I couldn’t run around sawing them down and counting their rings.
I wondered if it might be possible to figure their age from their circumference. It was worth a try.
In 2009 I stapled a metal tag to one of them. I used a metal stamp to record the girth of the tree at that time. This year, 2021, I recorded the new date and girth.
Those of you who are good at math know that it doesn’t take a whiz to create the formula to figure the age. One can figure how much it added per year.
Using this method, I estimated the age of the big fellow right next to where I sit. It is 56 years old. (Feel free to question accuracy) That means it was an infant when Lyndon Johnson was president.
Continuing rain has made the forest floor fertile again. Small mushrooms spring up, almost overnight. We are discovering the golden waxy cap along roadsides and pathways.
Although a season of rain may interrupt our vacation experiences, the woods smile after a season of rain. And a year of good rains make those rings fatter that mark the growth of a great tree.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
