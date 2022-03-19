Now there is a welcome greeting! As I step out of the door today, cardinal greets me like a fresh young dandy with his who-it who-it who-it whistle.
He doesn’t deign to show himself, but hopefully he will in the days to come, as a welcome heralding of spring. He is one of the early arrivals this year.
It is interesting that birds, who have mobility par excellence among all creatures (we humans try to imitate travel with our airplanes), seek cooler climates for their breeding season. I have heard that for some waterfowl the cooler climates and shorter growing season offer a quick birth, growth and maturity of a whole host of tasty insects, when the birds need them the most for nourishment.
Perhaps the advantages of a shorter growing season in northern climates serve for other birds as well. I must learn more of this congeniality between birds and northern seasons.
A red squirrel dashes up the slim trunk of a tall cedar, what do they call them, Lombardy? The thick needles clusters on the outer branches of the cedar form a kind of “shell” preventing visibility into the center of the tree, forming an almost perfect shelter from wind and storm and viewing eyes from the outside. Red squirrel virtually disappears into the center of the tree. I am left wondering, does he have a cozy nest inside that shelter? How intriguing is the mystery of such hidden places.
We have such a tree at home that is easily visible from the breakfast table. It is a perfect delight to see animals and birds disappear into that sheltering cover and leave you wondering what’s going on inside there? Obviously it is a perfect shelter at a time of the year when all other trees are open and leafless.
It made me think of such shelters in the dead of winter, when temperatures reach 22 and 24 degrees below zero, and small creatures must seek shelter or die. I think of this as I sit here basking in temperatures of 33 and 35 degrees above zero, with the full strength of the warm spring sun combatting the heavy snow cover that still lies upon the land.
What is this I am seeing now?! There must me a deer convention in town. I count 22 deer about 30 yards ahead of me, deer of all ages.
One young fellow, who is a bit more curious than the others, is edging toward me, and gazing directly at me. He is still in the process of discovering his world.
And there is my three-legged deer, of whom I spoke a week or two ago, wondering what had become of him! His right hind leg still hangs useless. He is older now than a year ago, when I last saw him. He is a survivor. The combination of these things means he is wiser now than he was when I last saw him. What has he learned? To stay with the herd? To stay away from wide open spaces? Bless you, my friend. Long life to you. I am old, too.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
