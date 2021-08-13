Cooper’s hawk sails over the top of the tall poplars in front of me and then quickly disappears. He is likely on the hunt and too busy being successful to drift around on the air currents and entertain me for a bit.
A soft soughing of the late summer breeze is the only sound the woods offers at the moment, gently bending the poplar, pine and oaks in a quiet dance. The poplar adds the of their thin leaf stems to the summer dance.
And now American crow sails by, totally silent, on some kind of business. He often announces himself with a “c-a-a-w” or two, but not today.
The air is filled with the smoke of Canadian forest fires and has been most of the summer. It gives the appearance of a completely overcast sky. The other day it was a treat to see the beautiful blue of a clear sky again for a few hours. A couple of gorgeous cotton-looking cumulus clouds came floating by. I had forgotten how much I had missed them this summer.
One morning the cloud of smoke was so thick we could not see the other side of Ham Lake for a few hours, which I have never known to happen here before. I don’t recall even ever seeing it happen from a fog, as the opposite shore is not that far away.
If one stops to notice it, one can tell one is breathing in smoke, but our magnificent lungs have sucked in and sorted out so much bad air for whole lifetimes that we don’t even stop to think about it anymore. Really good, pure air can be found sometimes in the deep woods. This woods-moment can make us stop and just exult in the sheer joy of it.
Of course we treat these smoke-filled summers as aberrations. But in our saner moments we know that these fires and their smoke have been going on for thousands of years and will go on long after we are laid in the grave.
Rarely do I recall being close to a forest fire, other than to go out with a forest ranger and help stamp out the residue of a small fire and guard it for a short while. That is a ho-hum experience.
I do recall being within a big one in the Yukon. We had parked our car and traveled in by riverboat to a secluded place. We spent the time there under a red sky, trying to secure the place and preparing for a quick escape, if necessary.
When we boated out, we found the car coated with pitch that we had to scrape off the windshields. As we motored out, we saw small logs still on fire where the fire had overrun the road. It was unnerving to us humans, but Nature was simply doing her thing.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
