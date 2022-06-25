Cardinal greets me as I settle in for the first time under the old elm tree by the Red River — in fact, he hardly gives me a chance to settle in. He sounds off not with his wolf whistle but with his tsweet-tsweet-tsweet.
I usually expect to sit here alone for the first hour until the resident creatures accept me, but today they seem to be arriving like a rush order of sociability. House wren appears but he is not sounding off. Field sparrow appears near the ground, sounding off with his che-che-che sound. The place is fairly alive with bird life, which is great fun.
This is my first time down here by the old elm this season, which is kind of crazy. I have sometimes been down here as early as late March, and here it is, mid-June, 2.5 months later.
How the years differ. This year the river remained flooded. It was not as deep as it sometimes is, but it was persistent and refused to retreat back down under its banks until almost a week ago. But it was a gentle flood and did not seem to hurt the ash saplings and brome grass around me, which are like a dense forest now, and I love it.
As I’ve mentioned before, the old elm bends its great limbs down to within inches of the ground all around me, forming a leafy canopy. They touch the ground, perhaps 20 feet out from where I sit.
A forest of green ash saplings has sprung up all over beneath this canopy. It all looks quite lush this year after the gentle flood. I remember through the years, I have wondered why I don’t see elm saplings under this canopy. This year I see none. Does the old elm not want competition? Does it feel it can dominate the ash?
The old elm, whose bole two people cannot put their arms around, drops a single drop of moisture down onto one spot on my writing board every two minutes or so. I remember that from past years.
This has puzzled me. Is this a part of the exchange of moisture between the great plants and the land, and between the great plants and those fleecy white cumulus clouds I see floating up in that blue sky on this hot, muggy day? There are so many mysteries to be solved. There is, indeed, more to be learned in the great forests on our planet than can be absorbed in a lifetime.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
