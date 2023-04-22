The first migrant of the season greets me as I settle in in the woods today, the state colored junco, a first responder, who appears in flocks and ushers in the spring even while there is still snow on the ground. He loves to hang out on the ground. Today he is called the dark-eyed junco.
I can even see him trotting across the tops of snowbanks. I thought, what in the world can he find to eat there, as he is a ground feeder?
Then it occurs to me that as the snow falls and piles up upon the land it gathers into its layers whatever residue of seeds and such that are still in the air. And as it melts (as it is doing now) it reveals those treasures for first-comers like junco.
The white-tailed youngsters (as I call the first year deer who haven’t quite reached the yearling state) are out in great plenty now. The birthing has been plentiful and successful.
These youngsters are a jolly bunch. They haven’t learned to be cautious yet. And they haven’t assumed the dignity of the yearlings.
They will be walking along and they will suddenly stop and stare at you for no particular reason. Then they will be distracted by a dried leaf scooting across the top of the snow field in the breeze, and they will turn from you as if you were no longer of any threat or consequence, which is highly insulting.
Well now! Will you look at that! There is my first outdoor housefly of the season! It is good to see the insects out and about once more. That means that the insect-eating birds can follow.
The warm weather is gradually melting back the field of snow, and the very dry earth is greedily drinking up the moiture as it is given out. For the time being that will have to be the “April showers” for this year, but we do have some promise of light showers in a few days, and a few snow showers! What a strange year.
The dry weather has dried up roads and pathways, which is convenient. But the middle school volunteers are filling thousands and thousands of sandbags, for we know the onslaught of the rising Red River is soon to come.
And here come 11 Tom turkeys to join today’s company. They must have had a sunny dry spot down by the river that they were loathe to leave, but they have finally deigned to come up and visit us uplanders in the sunshine.
There is a bit of horsing around among them, which I have seen in other years. It is a curious sort of a ritual. One Tom will chase another, apparently for some kind of dominance. But the chased one never leaves the flock. They scoot around in circles within the flock. Noone ever catches anoyone else, and no one seems to ever get duly chastized. Finally they settle down. And we poor humans are left puzzled and scratching our heads.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
