The first migrant of the season greets me as I settle in in the woods today, the state colored junco, a first responder, who appears in flocks and ushers in the spring even while there is still snow on the ground. He loves to hang out on the ground. Today he is called the dark-eyed junco.

I can even see him trotting across the tops of snowbanks. I thought, what in the world can he find to eat there, as he is a ground feeder?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments