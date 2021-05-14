Well now, that’s right neighborly of him.
I had settled myself comfortably here by the Red River, when a flashy red-bellied woodpecker visited me 20 feet to my left up in a young elm tree. He wasn’t actually hammering away, which is usually the way I hear his kind, but rather making a kind of “chia, chia” sound that helped me locate him. Is he calling someone? He doesn’t hammer but only strokes the branch a bit with his beak. Finally he moves on.
I hear a sound with which I am not quite familiar. A moment later I see the sound maker the old familiar black-capped chickadee. The sound is a kind of cee-ee-ee, the first note higher.
I am wondering if the sounds I am hearing that seem a bit unfamiliar are the sounds of springtime and the mating season. I know it is a bit late for such love-making but for April showers we’ve had a rainless April, and for May flowers, well, now that it’s May, if flowers come, we’ll let you know. It has been a strange year in many ways. It seems that whatever is arranging the order of things is looking the other way, like a bride tossing her bouquet.
I was going along contentedly here, enjoying the afternoon, when suddenly I could feel some raindrops. So with a sigh, I stood up and began packing my woolly chair and all, to depart.
When I was all packed up and ready to go, I felt the sun on my back. I looked up and saw some blue sky appearing. I unpacked. The sky is now an adorable blue with a few fleecy white cumulus clouds in it. This is the day that the weather man predicted as “mostly sunny.” I do admire the canny wisdom of weather men in giving weather predictions.
Several Cooper’s hawks have sailed across the open sky above me this afternoon. I think they are finding good feeding this year.
A year or so ago was a bang-up year for rabbits.Everything must have been lining up in their favor, because they were (if you’ll pardon the pun) multiplying like rabbits. It was a rabbit bonanza year. When you walked across your yard, you had to shoo the rabbits off your yard ahead of you. You were glad they didn’t bite.
Then enter the hawks and predators. They did their work mostly at night — the hawks, owls and some rabbits. No more rabbit problem. Nature balancing population. Suddenly I find myself hoping I’m not witnessing another balancing going on ...
I crept up to the river quietly, when I came here today, hoping to come quietly enough to enjoy some surprise or other on the river. I did spot five mallard ducklings sporting around in the middle of the slow-moving stream. Where was mama mallard? Had she turned them loose already to fend for themselves — that serious moment in life that happens for all of us creatures? It was only two weeks ago when I saw mama and pop and no brood yet. Life moves on quickly.
Downy woodpecker dashes in and lands on a willow branch 8 feet in front of me. Then he dashes off, saying, “It’s time to go.”
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.