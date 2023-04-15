A blazing scene! The only thing that tells you that it isn’t just a bright April day is the presence of a knee-deep covering of glistening white snow covering the land. So, the next week or two will see the two seasons battle it out for possession of the land.
This is giving me a better chance than ever to observe the growth of the young white tail deer in their first year after birth. Youngsters, I call them, after they have lost their fawn spots, but have not yet reached the age maturity of a yearling. That is quite a long time in youngster-time, stretching to almost eight or nine months. For us humans it is years. For them it is months. Remember that period in your life? You had little responsibility, other than to be healthy and to grow and enjoy life.
Of course we know that these young times describe prosperity conditions. In times of famine, drought or wasting sicknesses, this young life period delivers quite another story, both for humans and for all other animals.
War seems to be the exception. War seems to be the prerogative of one of the major predators: the human. Of only one, unless you consider the battles of alpha males among other creatures for the dominance of the herd, unless you consider these battles to be a kind of war. And, I suppose you could argue that all that war is among humans is battle for dominance among alpha males in the human species. Time and again it is very difficult to find any difference between the human species and other dominant predators.
Ah! Look at this! That’s enough of this talk about big time alpha male predators. I have just been visited for the first time this winter by the white-breasted nuthatch! I know. He has been around all winter. But he has just not deigned to come and visit me here in the woods. Perhaps this very warm sun has brought him out. Welcome, little clown friend! Join the company of American crow and wild turkey.
Speaking of wild turkey, she is noticeably absent today which, I think, has never happened before when I am here. Is she down below in nesting or fledging ground near the river? Not that “he” would be doing anything significant, or than serving as lookout, or some such thing. I must learn more about their birth and fledgling.
I am hearing that April is birthing time for the herds of the American farmer in this area. Winter blizzards going on just now in this area have caused some anxiety for the births of calves. The calves are on their feet within minutes after birth and the mother is busy licking them off, even in a snowstorm, but I am sure the farmer is worried about some of the loss.
It made me realize that wild turkeys, which might be fledging now, have a challenge in these blizzards finding shelter. Do the wild prairie willow groves along the river banks provide such shelter, and perhaps food? I have a few times seen the hens with a brood following them in low brush here in past years, but, of course, it was spring and no snow and warm weather. And the coming of new life was like an Easter.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
