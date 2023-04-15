A blazing scene! The only thing that tells you that it isn’t just a bright April day is the presence of a knee-deep covering of glistening white snow covering the land. So, the next week or two will see the two seasons battle it out for possession of the land.

This is giving me a better chance than ever to observe the growth of the young white tail deer in their first year after birth. Youngsters, I call them, after they have lost their fawn spots, but have not yet reached the age maturity of a  yearling. That is quite a long time in youngster-time, stretching to almost eight or nine months. For us humans it is years. For them it is months. Remember that period in your life? You had little responsibility, other than to be healthy and to grow and enjoy life.

