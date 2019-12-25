Grey squirrel saunters into view from behind a snowbank near me. He seems to have discovered something in the snow, perhaps something he buried earlier.
Now he scampers up a big old elm and fusses with something in the bark. Soon he disappears up higher among its branches.
Next an American crow flies in from straight ahead of me on this cold winter day by the Red River. He is soon joined by four others, who arrange themselves majestically on the topmost limbs of the old elm. It amazes me how they tolerate the weather on even the coldest days of winter.
I see now that the old elm has a hollow bored right through its trunk 25 feet up from its base. I can see right through the trunk to the blue of the sky beyond. Apparently limbs have broken off at this point, and creatures have helped to hollow out the interior. Somehow the old tree has managed to thrive in spite of this injury.
A yearling deer appears directly ahead of me 30 yards away. He moves idly in my direction, browsing as he goes. He doesn’t seem to mind my presence, as long as I remain still. Now I see that his right leg is injured, and he operates on three legs. Poor thing. Now an adult doe joins him.
A two-point antlered buck joins them suddenly. The trio move off together until they are out of sight to my left.
Are they a family? I have never considered a buck to remain attached to other deer in a family way, but rather that they seem to go off by themselves after their fathering time. I must learn more about these habits.
The doe, on the other hand, I regularly see mothering the fawn and even the yearling. She even shows great patience with a mischievous fawn who has trouble being controlled. And I’m always impressed with their total silence.
A flock of 23 wild turkeys passes across my line of vision about 60 yards ahead of me in the woods. They pause and scratch the ground in places where the snow is very light.
Red squirrel scoots around among the turkeys, apparently hoping to garner some tidbits from their efforts. I find it interesting how they seem to totally accept his company, and he seems to recognize that acceptance completely. They never challenge him or chase him away. Occasionally he scoots away a few feet when one of them comes near, but that seems only so that he won’t get trampled. The intermix behavior of different animals is fascinating.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.