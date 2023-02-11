A bright and shining sub-zero day greets me as I settle into the woods today. If you don’t mind the cold, you couldn’t ask for a better day.

The bright day brings animal life out in droves. Twenty three wild turkeys pass across my line of vision about 30 yards ahead of me. They are joined by 16 deer and two gray squirrels and a half dozen American crows, to complete the guest list.

