A bright and shining sub-zero day greets me as I settle into the woods today. If you don’t mind the cold, you couldn’t ask for a better day.
The bright day brings animal life out in droves. Twenty three wild turkeys pass across my line of vision about 30 yards ahead of me. They are joined by 16 deer and two gray squirrels and a half dozen American crows, to complete the guest list.
Only red squirrel is missing from the gathering. He must prefer the coziness of his nest and his ready supply of acorns and is not inclined to romp out in the cold.
Signs of mating activity continue in keeping with the season. Not everyone seems to be satisfied yet.
Gray squirrel takes a dash at his partner. She skips merrily away, but not too far.
The turkey flock seems to be all hens. But now I see two or three toms off to the left edge of the group. Has one of them taken charge of the flock, and these are his disgruntled competitors?
The deer mix with the turkeys with amazing ease. Here and there a turkey is right under a deer, pecking away at something on the ground, as if they were old chums. Do they serve each other for watchfulness?
The deer seems to be all does. But now I see two bucks standing a little to the right of the herd. They look at the group. Occasionally one of them will turn his head and stare at me.
Am I missing something? Is another buck in the herd or standing off to the side somewhere, declaring he is in charge of the group, the sort of alpha male thing, designed to improve the herd? None of this “share and share a like” thing? Is this what is happening with the turkeys as well?
In time I will see everything get back to normal, the hens and the does off in groups by themselves, and the bucks and the toms doing likewise. It is like they are driven by forces greater than themselves.
The only ones who seem to be above all of this, if you’ll pardon the pun, are the American crows, who are sailing gracefully around above all of this animal activity, as if they are lords of the place. They do have this quality of suggesting that they are self-chosen guardians of the place, even as ravens do in the far north.
It’s as if they say, we take care of this mating thing at another time. Now we are just busy taking charge.
Two or three of the crows sail in and land gracefully in the hackberry tree about 20 feet in front of me. They gaze at me and cock their heads, as if to say, “What are you doing here?” When I seem to offer no threat, they sail off and land in other nearby trees, and quietly take charge of the world about them.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
