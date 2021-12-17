Late in the afternoon, and the woods come alive with wildlife. Five doe appear in a gap in the trees 60 yards ahead of me, and now two appear a dozen feet to my left.
Four tom turkeys come ambling toward me, and then veer off to my right. They circle around me a bit warily.
A three-point buck appears among the deer. Is this the same three-pointer I saw a week ago? Is this his herd?
He chases one of them energetically. Or is this an anterless buck he is chasing, who has challenged him in some way? But would a buck be without antlers at this time of year?
The earth tips herself gracefully on her axis, making the sun appear to drop lower in the sky. She seems to be in no hurry to be rid of Old Sol in the cloudless blue sky.
I decided to try that language on for size, to see how it fits. We all know that the sun does not “drop lower in the sky” and “set,”yet we prefer to say what appears to be, and not what actually is.
As our children grow up, they have to untangle the “tangled web we weave” and sort out the truth from among our fiction. We have a fondness for talking in poetry, which becomes the language of the street for many scientific observations.
This brings to mind a six year old boy coming to his father on the back steps of their porch on the peaceful close of a summer day quiet at sunset. This is with all due credit to Bill Watterson in his volume, The Indispensible Calvin and Hobbes.
“Why does the sky turn red at sunset,” Calvin asks.
“That’s all the oxygen in the atmosphere catching fire,” his father replies.
“Where does the sun go when it sets?”
“The sun sets in the west, in Arizona actually, near Flagstaff.”
“Oh,” Calvin replies.
“That’s why the rocks there are so red.”
“Don’t the people get burned up?”
“No, the sun goes out when it sets. That’s why it’s dark at night.”
“Doesn’t the sun crush the whole state when it lands?”
“Ha ha, of course not. Hold a quarter up. See, the sun’s just about the same size.”
“I thought I read the sun is really big.”
“You can’t believe everything you read, I’m afraid.”
“So how does the sun rise in the east if it lands in Arizona each night?” Calvin asks.
“Time for bed,” his dad replies.
So it is that scientific information is passed on from one generation to the next.
Now gray squirrel joins the hit parade of sunny autumn afternoon wildlife. He finds a morsel much too large for him and begins to chew on it. Then he decides to generously take it all to his tree nesting place.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
