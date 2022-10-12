As I was about to settle in under the old elm by the Red River, I heard a huge ruckus out of sight beyond the tree tops across the river. It sounded like a large packs of dogs, but I knew it couldn’t be that.
As it came closer, I could tell it was, as one would expect, a huge flock of Canada geese, but a flock up so high it was almost out of sight. They were perhaps scouting out the lagoons and waterways in this area, with an eye to settling in for the night.
Since it is early in the season they may have been only local geese starting to gather. They headed back east out of sight over the trees. All is quiet now
So, old elm, I am settled in under your boughs once again on a gorgeous sunny day in ealy October. Gray squirrel, high up in your limits, has just discovered me and is scolding the elements for disturbing the usual pattern of things for him. Now he is quiet.
Now there is this dropping of a fair-sized drop of water on my page from your limbs above, old elm, every two or three minutes. I’ve noticed this in past years. It’s not enough to disturb me, but enough to make me curious.
I know that trees and forests give off huge amounts of life-sustaining water into the atmosphere. Is this part of that giving?
I need to know more about this life sustaining cycle of water to sky and back to earth again. Is the moisture output from these thousands of leaves above me so generous that some of it does not even evaporate, but it descends in generous drops upon this fellow sitting below?
I don’t remember this in my younger years, but perhaps I did not sit under a single leafy tree for such a lengthy time, and I didn’t have a board spread out on my lap, and a sheet of plain white paper in front of me. If I had been an Aldo Leopold, who took such time in younger years to sit in nature, I would have experienced this sooner.
A winged visitor comes to me in the old elm boughs about 30 feet to my left. He darts about in the branches, and he chirps noisily, but he doesn’t reveal himself among the thin leaves. It may well be my tree sparrow friend, but I’m not given to know for sure today.
In youth programs, like 4-H and scouting, they try to teach us to slow down and wait, and listen, and watch and learn, in the midst of the rush of our young lives. And we try, bless our young hearts. I went through all of that myself. And it is amazing to come out at the end of life with so many elemental lessons left to learn.
Another winged visitor pops into the tall brome grass 12 feet to my right. Moving from spot to spot he entertains me with his whistle-call. He won’t show himself for me to identify him, but he may well be my field sparrow visitor again. The day is closing so perhaps he is settling down to end his day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
