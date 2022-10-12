As I was about to settle in under the old elm by the Red River, I heard a huge ruckus out of sight beyond the tree tops across the river. It sounded like a large packs of dogs, but I knew it couldn’t be that.

As it came closer, I could tell it was, as one would expect, a huge flock of Canada geese, but a flock up so high it was almost out of sight. They were perhaps scouting out the lagoons and waterways in this area, with an eye to settling in for the night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments