Immediately as I am resigned to sitting alone in the deep woods in a steady rain, I am visited by some small bird life a dozen feet in front of me. My visitor appears to be a small finch, but she flits about too quickly among the flowering dogwood for me to identify her.
As if to confirm the presence of bird life in the rain, an American crow flies overhead, cawing as he goes, as if to say, “You humans may have forgotten how to live in the rain, but we birds get along just fine in it.” I am always impressed with how waterproof birds seem to be.
I must confess that I am not doggedly sitting out in the rain in the woods to prove something. I have thrown up a canopy in the deep woods and am sitting quite comfortably under it, thank you. The rain has just accelerated from a steady rain to a downpour, as if to test my resolve.
The raindrops cling to some bare branches of a small white oak in front of me. The drops glisten like diamonds in the late afternoon light, while the falling rain drops shudder the leaves nearby. The poplar leaves particularly twist and dance, moved by both the rain and a light breeze.
Perhaps this might be a moment to remark about calculating the age of the giant Norway pine to my left, which I promised last week I would do later. The presence of these forest giants is impressive.
But I cannot help mentioning in passing the color of those giants. The rain paints them red. That is a poetic way of saying it, but the bright red in their bark does indeed come out splendidly when they get wet. Quite appropriately they are also called red pines. Suddenly, in a good rain, those gray trees around you quite magically turn bright red.
Now the age of the tree. How do I figure it without cutting it down and counting the rings, the tried and true way of telling?
I take a tree in the same area that has been so cut down and counted. This is a tree that has experienced the identical wet and dry periods over the years. I take the diameters of the two trees at the same height and create a simple algebraic equation using the known age of the cut-down tree, 173 years:
19.5”/173=17.5”/x
X= 155 years.
The rain has let up. It gave us its all, and then went quiet, leaving the forest looking lush and fresh.
In the distance I see the small white blossoms of the daisy fleabane. It smiles at the fading day as a touch of sunlight glows from the setting sun.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
