A tiny woodtick. One of the woodland’s little creatures out here by Ham Lake. He is so small you can hardly see him. But he laid me low for a week.
A lot of power is in that little chap. I couldn’t eat or sleep, and I ran a temperature of 103 degrees. I ached and sweated and was utterly useless at doing any household chores. Other than that, I was fine.
Now I’m out in the woods again at last, and they have me sprayed from head to foot with an anti-tick spray, with my pants bottoms tucked into my socks. And I have strict orders to sit tight in my woolly chair and not go tramping out in the brush with my binoculars, as I love to do. (Sigh!)
White smoke from the area forest fires gives an appearance of overcast to the whole sky today. You can’t see the opposite shore of Ham Lake. That means the air all around us is saturated with wood smoke. Amazing what the lungs of us woodland creatures can suck in, suck out, and then they go on their merry way.
Of course, what really is “pure” air? If it weren’t for the oaks, poplars, cottonwoods, pines, alders, hazelnuts, ash, flowering dogwood and ground cover pumping out whole truckloads of oxygen per hour, my fellow creatures and I wouldn’t even be able to sit here and talk to you. Nature is utterly profligate in its benefits to her creatures.
Do any of the rest of you out there remember the old Indian custom of laying a tobacco thank offering at the foot of something they took to use out of the woodland? They might cut off a young pine tree, for example, and swamp it and use it, and leave an offering behind. I always thought it was a nice touch. I guess it comes to mind for me now as I think of the huge beneficence Nature lays at my feet daily.
I had thought perhaps that this old custom was dead today in this jet age, even among the Indians. Then one day a young woman in the big city of Winnipeg came into my office and gave me a tobacco offering. I had helped her with a funeral or something. I knew immediately what it meant. She was part Cree.
So what is the connection? It occurs to me that now is the time for all of us to go out and lay a tobacco thank offering at the foot of some giant cottonwood nearby for her gift of a truckload of oxygen to keep us going.
And then, as if Nature also has a sense of humor, a mother turkey in the poplar woods 50 yards ahead of me, lets go with an ear-slitting raucous screeching that sounds like tearing tin off a barn roof, “E-E-O-W, E-E-O-W-CH.” It is only the turkey version of a mother gathering her brood around her where it is safe and not to wander afar.
The sun glows and fades, glows and fades off a hazelnut, as if turning on and off a bright golden bulb for just seconds. So momentary. And yet so nice for closing the day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
