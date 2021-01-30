A definite feeling presents itself as one settles into any spot in the woods. It is as if the grand curtain is being lifted to reveal the master workmanship of the set designers of a great drama.
It doesn’t hurt the effect that a very bright winter sun is just lowering itself toward the horizon in the south-south-west behind my left shoulder, as if the lightning technician had just pulled the lighting lever on to full, to bedazzle us viewers, or that a handsome two-point buck appears to my right, gazes at me for a moment, and then bounds off and disappears into the forest again. The great trees stand tall, the designer’s silent set pieces.
Now a flock of 19 fat, wild turkeys bobble into the scene like the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies, erasing any sense of dignity from the scene. They seem to be following some dance master in the flock, but it’s not exactly clear who.
They bobble up to a couple of young does who have found something on the ground. You would think the turkeys, mostly hens, would be intimidated by the does. The deer are twice their size.
The deer are not intimidated. They continue nosing about among some dry leaves where the snow is scarce, nosing about as if their plump companions were not even there.
One would think the hens would be intimidated by the sheer size of the does. Not these hens. Turkeys definitely have an attitude. Where they got it, I don’t know. Maybe from Ben Franklin, who wanted them to be our national bird.
These hens walk around the stilty legs of the doe, the hens seemingly slightly out of sorts from these obstructions in the way. Finally they amble off and leave the doe to themselves.
Several other does join them. Suddenly I notice one of them with what appeared to be a broken front right leg. She seems careful to stay with the group.
How do they do this? She is like the young buck I saw a few weeks ago wih the damaged and useless hind leg.
However, her malady is ever a sadder misfortune. The young buck could rudder himself quite capably with one hind leg, and let the other one dangle limply. She must hoist her whole weight up on her two hind legs, lurch forward, and try to land squarely on her one good foreleg.
Predators? This is too near the city. A loose dog? They aren’t allowed to run free here. I see deer leap over great piles of brush with amazing ease. How do they know what is on the other side? How do they know if it will break their leg or not? The mysteries of the woods.
The bright winter sun drops below the horizon. The curtain is lowered on another drama.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
