I scan the river front with my glasses. I pick up only two does and a couple of turkeys over in the turkey bedding ground, which makes it look like the turkey bedding ground is perhaps not the best place to keep warm, but it is shelter out of the bitterly cold, biting west wind.
This is one of those days in the woods that has multiple contrasts. I am sitting without any heater blowing on me. But that bright sun in the totally cloudless western sky to my left is so hot that it has me loosening my collar and scarf for some relief from the heat. It never ceases to amaze me the energy and power put out by that big circle in the sky.
And now this is the moment of “enter the deer.” About 16 of them enter from my right, and now more of them moving in number up to 23, does and yearling, mostly.
They prance about, jostling one another. I am wondering if the very bright sun does this to them.
I don’t see much evidence of the mating anymore, although now I see two of them face off, stand up on their hand legs and bat each other with their front hooves for a few seconds. After a few swats at each other it is all over. Such encounters never seem to last much longer than that, a sort of quick scolding of each other, and then they are on their way.
Oh! But now one is sniffing at the butt of a doe. As she turns away another buck takes his turn and sniffs at her butt. She allows it only a few moments, and then she kicks at him gently, and then she moves away. She is quite apparently in heat. And my first assessment that the mating seems to be over is premature. They certainly pick the coldest months of the year for such activity.
The day deepens. The bright sun finds its place to rest on the rim of the horizon halfway between west and southwest at 247.5 degrees, according to the reading of the compass. He is gradually beginning his journey north.
The shadows of the bare winter trees lengthen upon the snow-clad ground. Gradually their white begins to take on a tint of blue.
The wind dies down with the day, Old North Wind has done his duty for another winter day, and even he is allowed a rest.
A wild turkey takes flight for a few dozen yards from the ground into the thickness of a Balsam tree. I rarely see one of them fly. He goes to a place of shelter and protection from what remains of the wind, and what lingers of the cold, shelter for the night.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.