I scan the river front with my glasses. I pick up only two does and a couple of turkeys over in the turkey bedding ground, which makes it look like the turkey bedding ground is perhaps not the best place to keep warm, but it is shelter out of the bitterly cold, biting west wind.

This is one of those days in the woods that has multiple contrasts. I am sitting without any heater blowing on me. But that bright sun in the totally cloudless western sky to my left is so hot that it has me loosening my collar and scarf for some relief from the heat. It never ceases to amaze me the energy and power put out by that big circle in the sky.

