Here it is the first of May and the first really comfortable day when my bare hands could tolerate the cold. Winter certainly has yielded her place grudgingly this year.
And immediately a black beetle visits my writing board. He’s a little fellow about the size of the end of a pencil eraser.
Recently in a book study of Douglas Tallam’s “Nature’s Best Hope,” I’ve been made more aware of ecosystems than individuals within those systems. So as I sit looking down at the still-flooded Red River 30 yards down a small hill below me, the flooded river reminds me that these woods are a happy place for my beetle friend.
Bushes, small trees, grasses and plants and tree bark have offered him whatever lunch sites he prefers to feed his larvae so that he can grow into this full size handsome beetle. He is part of a whole system. And if he isn’t careful he will become lunch for the next creature up the eco-ladder, while we humans look on distractedly, probably not even thinking of eco-ladders.
Ah, here my little friend appears to me in the spiral of my notebook. You may have found a safe haven for a short time anyway.
Now mosquito lands on my hand and crawls around on my wrist, probably seeking to have me offer him lunch for a few moments. So, here have I been elected as part of the local ecosystem.
Now white-breasted nuthatch flies in and hops around on the lower trunk of a very tall balsam fir, 15 feet to my left. I can’t tell for sure, but he seems to be putting a seed or something under the bark of the tree. He is a self-appointed supply sergeant, bent upon storing some of the seed that comes his way, storing it for later use. For who? I’ve never quite been able to figure that out. I’ve never seen him coming back in midwinter or sometime and recovering what he stored. Perhaps a hammering downy woodpecker gets to recover the treat. It’s interesting the habits invested in woodland creatures.
Ah, it is early evening and cardinal sails in, perches in a small elm off to my right, and begins to serenade me with his sweet whistle and his cheer-cheer-cheer-cheer. His presence is a special treat now, because I can see him. He usually perches so high up in a leafy tree that I can’t spot him. But now, with no leaves yet on the trees, it is easy to pick him out. And fun.
I am finally seeing the first leaf buds on the trees. Of course, those buds are really there all winter, but they look hard and dry and like remnants from last year. Now they begin to burst, and fresh green bud material begins to push its way out. They are the top of the great plant food chain in the ecosystem.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
