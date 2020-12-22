A flock of 15 wild turkeys greet me in the distance as I settle in today by the Red River. They seem to be occupying themselves with nothing today but scratching for food, pausing occasionally to search a bit, and then moving on.
A chickadee darts in onto the ground about a dozen feet to my left. I remark upon this, because normally I see plenty of chickadees by this time of the years, but not this fall.
In fact I see an absence of birds at the feeders for this time of year. I attribute this not to the lack of birds, but to the total lack of snow, which likely makes food hunting much easier this fall.
As I look at the massive oaks and elms, and maples and ash all about me, plus the conifers, I am reminded that long before this month these trees have cast millions of seeds down upon the ground, with no snow covering them. The seed eaters have feasted enough to make them all fat for the winter. There will come plenty of opportunity to use the feeders after the snow comes.
A young buck ambles across my line of vision ahead of me, followed by a doe. They move slowly, browsing a bit as they go, until they disappear to my left.
Gray squirrel ambles by a few dozen feet to my right, along with two or three of his companions. Occasionally he digs a bit, and secrets a morsel of food.
With this snowless autumn, and the celebration of Christmas only a matter of days ahead of us, one wonders what elements go to make Christmas seem like Christmas to us. Of course, every region would have a different answer to that.
One thing we regions have in common, though, is some sense of what nature normally offers us for the days that surround that holiday, whether we live in the tropics, or we line in the far north. For those of us in the north we think of picturesque snowdrifts, sleds, jingle bells and skating ponds. We think of the Christmas tree and the Yule log brought in from the outside. We think of cozy gatherings with family at firesides.
We lived a year in Hong Kong, and there I saw a huge poinsettia bushes. I had only known poinsettias as small plants in pots. That year there was no place to buy a Christmas tree. Our “Christmas tree” was a big poinsettia plant. Nature was still providing. And I have since learned that the poinsettia is an American tropical exported plant.
An older buck walks by me slowly to my left. His right hind leg hangs useless. He has been with me last year and the year before. He proudly bears a beautiful rack of horns. A younger buck joins him, who also sports a very nice rack. The older buck pauses to graze on some grass. He is a survivor, going on and on, like some of the rest of us who are old. I hope I will see him next year. Merry Christmas, friend.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
