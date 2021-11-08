Ah, the vesper sparrow greets me this morning as I settle in. As he flies about he flashes his white outer tail feathers.
He seems to be flocking about everywhere high in the branches, all about in thickets on the ground, a nervous little fellow.
He and his companions are like fireflies, flashing about here and there and everywhere.
Are they doing the autumn flocking and gathering, as other birds are doing? It seems like in summertime I see them more singly or just a few. But he seems as nervous and lively as ever.
Gradually the leaves are leaving as Thanksgiving approaches. The big elm ahead of me hangs onto her leaves, although they have all yellowed, as the shortened days have changes the color in them.
I have so much to learn about the marvelous color manufacture that takes place in these little chlorophyll factories called leaves. It is like a whole study all by itself.
When we are young (if I am typical) we attach the colder weather and the wind to the coloring and falling of the leaves. We think of the leaves as having a life span of six or seven months, and then they “die,” just like all other living things eventually do.
Why they do not live a longer or a shorter period of time, we don’t know, other than perhaps it has something to do with the seasons. We ponder this a little as we rake these leaves into great piles and deal with those piles.
In those days we lit a match and burned leaves in the gutters alongside of streets which, of course, is a no-no today. We watched them carefully as they burned, and were taught the safety of being responsible for the fire until it goes out.
Some years later, in my college days, I recall raking leaves in the Cities with some other fellows to earn a few dollars. There we loaded those leaves into big canvases and dragged them to a nearby gully and poured them into the gully. That seemed like an excellent plan, for the gully held many years of leaves decomposing into a rich mixture of good leaf vegetation. Of course, you have to have a nice deep gully at the back of your yard; that’s the only hitch.
A great horned owl sounds off in the woods to my left. He gives his familiar five part hoot: hoo-hu-hoo-hoo-hoo. He doesn’t seem to realize it’s the middle of the day, and he ought to be asleep. But it is kind of a wonderful sound to hear in the middle of the woods. He belongs.
I see a red maple in full gorgeous leaf “bloom” ahead of me. I hope I can be forgiven for having pluck a sprig of it. There is something about things in nature that are so absolutely beautiful; they touch the human heart.
As I stir to leave, a flutter of many vesper sparrows rises around me. They’ve gathered as I sat here, without my knowing it. It is their “goodbye” as they scattert into the woods.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
