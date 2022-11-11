A gray November day with falling temperatures greets me as I settle in by the river. The weatherman even makes half a promise of a little snow tonight.

I can hear the faint sound of geese off to the northeast, who may be on the first leg of their journey south. However, I’ve known geese to be great challengers of winter, sometimes hanging sound until ice began to appear on the lakes near me, and sometimes even hanging around over winter.

