A gray November day with falling temperatures greets me as I settle in by the river. The weatherman even makes half a promise of a little snow tonight.
I can hear the faint sound of geese off to the northeast, who may be on the first leg of their journey south. However, I’ve known geese to be great challengers of winter, sometimes hanging sound until ice began to appear on the lakes near me, and sometimes even hanging around over winter.
And look at this! Here come 14 wild turkeys running in my direction, as if something had spooked them. They veer off to my left as they see me.
They seem to be mostly hens, which is a bit unusual. The hens seem to stay out of my sight more than the cocks, except during the mating season, when I see them both.
Now here come eight more, all cocks. They are not running exactly in the same direction as the hens, but, who knows?
I need to study more the mating behavior of the wild turkeys. I’ve seen this behavior in past years as early as November. But it would seem the chicks would have to be born in spring to survive, which is the time when I have seen the small chicks scooting along behind their mothers in the deep woods. At any rate, these look like healthy Thanksgiving turkeys.
The giant trees are all black now in their leafless winter state. Let the winter gales blow now in all their fury, and these giants will only weave and bend gracefully without their heavy sails of leaves to bend and break them. They have done this already for more years than any human on the planet, and they will continue to do so if my children come back to view them in years to come.
Now, can I know them by their body shape and bark without the leaves? I try, but I find I have more learning to do yet. The big fellow 30 yards ahead of me with the neatly groomed bark is a giant green ash. And the one to his left with the shaggier bark is an elm.
Now suddenly American crow has called an autumn conclave. Three of them dash by fairly low overhead, then settle briefly into the middle terrace of some bare trees.
Soon they are joined by six others, who dash about in a sporting fashion. All of them make some noise, like gentle signals to one another, but nothing raucous or alarm sounding. Their call seem mostly to call one another together. Soon they all lift off and disappear over the tree tops to the west. What is this all about? They will be our companions all winter, so they are not gathering to migrate. Perhaps, like humans, they like to gather together for autumn and winter evenings.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
