I have an apology to make. A couple of weeks ago I remarked on the early browning of the woodlands as autumn approached. I was wrong about that. Soon afterward I found out that the power company had sprayed poison over a 10 yard strip of the woodlands under their powerline, and the wind had carried the poison into the area where I sit, and in the direction of Ham Lake and Hay Lake a few hundred yards away. If it makes its way into the lakes it runs the danger of poisoning vegetation in the lakes.
The reason the company gave is that they had been mowing down that strip of vegetation, and they felt it would be cheaper for them to poison the strip. I’m sorry for making that wrong observation about the browning of the woodlands.
Quite obviously I have feelings about poisoning. However, my place is not to run diatribes on power companies. Such comment is for the editorial page.
My place is to observe nature. There is enough of a task in that for my lifetime.
After all, the human is just another animal in nature, like the elephant and the virus. There is only so much space on the planet, and each is doing its level best to push others aside to make room for itself.
The method of the human is to proliferate beyond seven billion people. The method of the virus is to exterminate some of those people. The virus has succeeded so far to the extent of about [200,000] persons within the United States alone.
However, let’s pass on to a more pleasant topic. Nature does not have enough darkness in it to overcome all of the light and pleasure and freshness and sheer delight in it.
Leaves. Just leaves alone are a delight all by themselves. Early autumn is a good time to look at the leaves of trees, when these leaves are in full growth, and most of them have not yet turned color.
Number of species vary by area. When we lived in the Yukon, we learned they had 10 species. The botanist Stan Tekiela says 95 species are native to Minnesota. This state is a good one in which to experience trees.
So, suppose I challenge you, not to learn the name of 95 leaves, but to learn groups of them We’ll take just the groups I have in my head as I sit here.
First, we divide these 95 tree leaves into two parts. We will take the deciduous trees. (The other part is called conifers.)
Now, here we go: name the five shapes of tree leaves: simple, lobed, compound, twice compound, palmate compound. For those of you who like memory anagrams, as I do, here’s one: Should Little Children Tease Parents? There are the capital letters to help the memory. A simple leaf is like the birch, lobed is like the oak or maple, compound is like the green ash we see everywhere, twice compound is like the honey-locust, and palmate compound is like the horse-chestnut.
There you have it. Now you have from memory, the shapes of all the leaves in Minnesota. Compound means that you have more than one leaf coming off the leaf stem, as with the green ash.
So, now impress your friends over coffee with you leaf knowledge.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.