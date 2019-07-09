I seat myself in the woods this morning, four miles north of Fargo but still along the Red River. However the Red River, typical of a prairie river, is no respecter of surveyors’ lines or road builders’ layouts, and the river meanders north up the valley like an angleworm.
The road that was named Broadway as it left Fargo crossed the river so many times that I was left confused On which side of the river do I find myself as I set up my woolly chair? First I head east of the road into the woods. No river. Then I head west and find the river. So today I am sitting east of the river in Minnesota in some Audubon woodlands.
A blue jay sails in from my right and lands in some very low shrubs 20 feet in front of me. He is curiously silent as he dashes about among some low brush. Blue jays commonly come up from the river, but this is the first jay I have seen this season. They are saucy characters, but they do brighten one’s day.
We had an old neighbor, Mr. Martin, who lived next to us (he has since passed away), who loved blue jays. Every morning, he would put out a few unshelled peanuts on the top of each wooden fencepost by the alley behind his home.
And every morning, on schedule, the blue jays would come up from the river, squawking loudly and summoning their cousins by the dozens to join them until they had eaten all the peanuts. It was a regular circus.
The neighbor across the alley finally complained and asked Mr. Martin to put out no more peanuts, and Mr. Martin complied. We thought it a bit cruel to curb the old man’s fun, but we have to live with each other.
My jay visitor circles about in the branches around me. He lands on a branch a little closer in front of me. He eyes me a bit, decides I have nothing interesting to offer, and flies off.
A white-tail deer ambles out of the woods 30 yards in front of me. He surprises himself to discover me and quickly bounds off out of sight. He bounds away past a giant cottonwood, which tree catches my notice as he goes past it. The fluttering leave identify it. The cottonwood towers 75 feet into the air, standing on an immense trunk 10 times in circumference.
The woodlands are damp now from repeated rains. The undergrowth, including the grasses, are lush. I stand among the big bluestem and they reach above my head, over 6 feet tall. The rains have been good for the forests. And there are daisies in their snow-white glory.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
