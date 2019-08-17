A big old Norway pine stands to my left as I settle down in the deep woods by Ham Lake this evening. Another old pine about the same size stands about 10 feet to the left of the first one.
By a rough estimate, I will explain later, I would estimate the age of the trees to be 155 years, dating it back to 1864, about the time when the Civil War was getting well under way. It is interesting to imagine what their forest lands must have looked like then, when lumber barons like Akeley and Walker (if I recall their vocation correctly) were going strong.
I can well imagine that this forest land was likely logged off about that time, probably partly to serve the interests of the lumber barons. Perhaps it looked like a bit of a mess for a few years after the log-off.
However, forest lands have a way of reclaiming themselves rapidly, though perhaps not with the kind of lumber trees that have been taken by the loggers. The first reclaiming is by scrub growth.
From where I sit this evening I am looking at some forest land that has been so reclaimed within my time. It has been interesting to watch that evolve.
Ten years ago the owner of that forest land came around to all of us neighbors and told us he planned to clear-cut it for Potlatch woodlands industries. He admitted it would look bleak for a year or so, but he comforted us by assuring us that the forests would reclaim themselves very quickly.
And he was right. What I am looking at now looked like a wasteland after the cutting. Today poplars that tower up 40 or 50 feet into the air have reclaimed the land. That has likely happened every few decades for some time now.
I interrupt this to remark on something very interesting that has started to happen above me in the woods as the evening settles in. There is just enough twilight left in the open patch of sky above me for me to see a sudden invasion of brown bats criss-crossing back and forth across that sky-patch after the evening mosquitoes. That went on for 20 minutes or so, and now their number have tapered off.
But I must not leave the evening without final remarks about the two big pines to my left. When the logging took place 155 years ago, these two trees were nothing but fledgling saplings just beginning their long life. They managed to push their way up through the bleak logging mess and travel the long journey down to this day when I am privileged to sit under them and enjoy their beauty and their cool shade on this hot summer evening.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
