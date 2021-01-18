A flock of eight wild turkeys passes across my line of vision about 50 yards ahead of me as I settle down in the woods by the Red River. They fuss about over something on the ground and seem in no hurry to go on in this overcast gray winter day.
I notice they are all toms. Hmm. A couple of weeks ago I saw a small flock that was all hens. Is there a gathering of the genders at some time of the year? I have been watching the wild turkeys for nearly a decade now. It is interesting how long it takes some of us humans to “see” things.
I seem to recall that the pairing up of the genders begins when it is still too cold to think of love. Perhaps before long among these turkeys I will see evidence of the approach of the Festival of St. Valentine.
The gray winter days outline the individuality of the great trees. Their leafless shapes stand out sharp and stark against the winter sky.
Their leaflessness enables me to peer another 100 yards through them into the distance, giving them something more of an eternal quality. In the summer they appear sudden and immediate, as a mass of foliage.
I had never really thought much about history in the woods. Perhaps that was because I mostly saw the woods in the summertime.
Let me digress a bit, to give a name to a place. The place where we resided in summers for nearly a half century on Templar Point of Leech Lake, we called Screech Owl Hollow.
The place was a hollow along the point next to the high bluffs that one can see from Walker. It was a lush spot overgrown with trees and plants of all kinds, including a healthy growth of poison ivy. (Let me say a word about that poison ivy at another time, rather than digress into another digression.)
Now that name, which is what I am supposed to be getting to. We called that spot on Templar Point, “Screech Owl Hollow.”
The reason we gave it that name is because we would hear the screech owl up in the trees at night. The name stuck until near the end of the half century that we kept our summer residence there.
The reason we called it a hollow is because a steep bank rose up for 30 feet or so on all three sides (the fourth side was the lake). Steep paths were the only way out of the hollow by land.
The last year we were there, on one early morning at first light, we spotted a red fox halfway up one of the paths screeching his heart out in a very un-foxlike scream. In all those years we had never seen the so-called screech owl screeching up in the trees, as we thought. But the name stuck for the hollow, although our reputation for expertise in screech owls was maybe a bit tarnished.
The winter day settles into its early night. I shall have to take up my remarks an history in the woods at another time, and, for now, bid you a good night.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
