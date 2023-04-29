April showers at last! It seems that finally the weather is matching the calendar.
A week ago the terrain was snow covered from horizon to horizon. By today it has been beaten back to spots and patches of snow.
April showers at last! It seems that finally the weather is matching the calendar.
A week ago the terrain was snow covered from horizon to horizon. By today it has been beaten back to spots and patches of snow.
The land is wet. I would imagine it is drinking in the moisture gladly.
As usual, the animals are undaunted by the downpour, which is mild at the moment. The deer and the wild turkeys appear about 80 yards straight in front of me, as if it were just another day. They prance about, as if the rain gave them a kick of energy.
The river to my right has overflown its banks and sent great rafts of ice north toward Lake Winnipeg. They tell us it will crest by the middle of next week. The cool weather has proven beneficial in slowing the thaw and easing the flooding.
The great trees stand bare, yet how long will they remain this way before they show the first signs of budding?
Of course in some years this time, the middle of April, is well past that time of budding. But they will not push that season. Let it come when it will. They have endured odd seasons in years past.
What makes the oddness of a year? Rather, one could ask, has any year within our short span of years upon the earth, been exactly the same as another? One of the gifts of nature is variety.
We make our calendars and clocks and predictions, and then try to wrestle some order out of nature. I expect we do it in order to declare ourselves masters of this world in which we live. And I expect that if we did wrestle this order out of all that is, we would quickly die of boredom.
Rather than wrestle nature into order, nature grows upon us and loves us, as only a great lover can do. And one day it wraps us into its arms lovingly and takes us back into its bosom forever.
I look at the great trees around me, who are sort of the lords of nature. Some of them date back to the time of President Polk, like one we cut down near Leech Lake a few years ago.
That tree sheltered me and 100 other folks over the decades. Finally it knelt down and returned to the earth from whence it came, taking with it the thousand stories of the people and animals that had passed that way.
American crow sails like a black omen into the big Hackberry tree directly in front of me. He bends down and stares directly at me as if to say, “And now, my friend, it is time for you to go.”
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.