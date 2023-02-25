Wild turkeys greet me first as I am coming into the woods today, 11 toms off to my left about 30 feet. They don’t seem to be disturbed by my presence as long as I don’t move in their direction.
As usual, they seem to have already seen me, before I discovered them. How do they do this?
One of them is separated from the others by a few feet. Why is this? Is he a sentinel? Or is he just disgruntled a bit?
Is there a sentinel in the big fir tree right above them? I have had this kind of intelligence device used on me before.
One time when I was creeping up on a small flock of turkeys I planned to come on them by surprise. I had the advantage of a small hill for a screen.
Suddenly I heard the warning of a cackle (almost a chuckle, it was so insulting) in the pine directly above me. It was the voice of a sentinel turkey roosting there. The group I was stalking was immediately alerted. He’s blown my cover.
I wondered why my group today was bedded down in this particular place. They were directly in the glow of a blazing sun, which was mighty welcome in this sub-freezing day.
They were comfortably settled beneath the shelter of a big fir tree with low-hanging limbs that didn’t quite shield them from that warming sun. They had scratched out a space in the foot-deep snow and were hunkered down to enjoy the sun.
It was interesting to see their warming devices, as I spotted these devices in my binoculars. They automatically knew how to help themselves.
They were gathered together, except for the sentinel fellow, who sat a little apart. Perhaps they took turns doing this, as penguins do in the Antarctic winter.
They had completely crouched down, so that I could not see their legs. Their feathers reached to the ground like an encircling apron.
They had fluffed out their feathers so that they seemed to be twice the size I saw them to be when they were out and about. Their underfeathers had a bright golden look, unlike the black color of their standing look.
I could barely see their beaks resting on a few feathers in front of them. The beaks had a golden look.
Their necks, well if you were looking at them for the first time, you would say they had no necks. How in the world do they manage this scrunching together in cold weather?
Their heads, well their head was a golden knob, with a bright top that shone crimson red in the sunlight. They really were an elegant spectacle, compared to the gangly critter that sported around on warm days.
With that, I journeyed on and set up to begin writing for the day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
