And we are near the shortest day of the year. It is like reaching the top of a mountain, with the prospect of better things to come.
American crow gathers with several others of his kind and sets up a “get rid of the predators” ruckus. I am trying to disabuse them of the idea, calling out, “Hey, fellows, it’s a pileated woodpecker, and he’s not a predator. Someone has given you a bum steer.” But they don’t listen to me.
Pileated pays no attention to those black nutballs, and he goes charging from one green ash tree to another after choice delicacies, letting out a squawk on each move.
Although the cold today still bites my fingers, the bright sunshine and the slightly warmer temperature has certainly brought out the animal life.
I sit out in this same spot some mornings and see almost nothing stirring. This morning is almost like a royal animal convention, birds galore: pileated woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches and American crows, not to mention flocks of wild turkeys. Add to that white-tailed deer and a consortium of squirrels — red squirrels, gray squirrels and a gorgeous gray squirrel with a golden chest who has an attitude that says, “I don’t move aside for anyone, thank you.”
However again, it often happens that just when I think I have divined some great truth, that truth proves to be fiction. Perhaps wild turkeys are just sociable. Take your pick of the facts.
Meanwhile I remain intrigued with pondering what predator would venture to take on a wild turkey in this area. We see coyotes, but would a coyote venture to dive into a flock of birds as big as these. I’d be more inclined to think that a mink is savage enough to take on a wild turkey, if a mink were around here.
Well, that’s enough of such pondering. The relationship of animals to predators remains interesting.
About 19 wild turkeys go ambling across my line of sight about 30 yards ahead of me, through the deep woods. They always flock. I seldom see a lone turkey amble by in this area, the area being the banks of the Red River. However, I do recall scaring up a lone turkey on trails in the Walker area now and then, who will scoot on ahead of me at top speed until he is out of sight. But again, perhaps his flock is nearby.
Why do they flock? Is there strength in numbers? Will predators have second thoughts about taking on a critter the size of a wild turkey surrounded by a couple dozen other turkeys?
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
