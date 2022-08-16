The tick. I am very aware of the tick as I walk through the woods to my chosen place today.
Why am I aware of him? Can I see him? No. Can I hear him? No. Can I taste him? No. Can I feel him?
Can I feed him? Well, he did land me in the hospital for a day or two last summer, until they eliminated everything else that might possibly be ailing me, giving me a temperature, indigestion, a headache and such, until they concluded it was the tick.
They sent me home with remedies, like “wear long sleeves and no open wrists or ankles. Be careful when brushing past leaves and small branches. Wear repellent, etc.” Well, I am cautious now.
Tree sparrow greets me in the flowering dogwood 10 feet in front of me. He was totally silent. He showed his boldly streaked back, but little more to help me identify him. And then he was gone.
I’ve seen this flowering dogwood in bloom in may in past years. It sported gorgeous big white blossoms.
Then in the rest of the summer it seemed to show only the brown remnants of these blossoms, which I took to be dry husks. But there must be fruit, somehow. Today the sun picked up a rosy hue in those husks. Does the tree sparrow find some edibles there? There is so much to learn about the fruiting of the forest under growth.
A woodtick is visiting me. He was crawling up my neck heading for my hairline.
I retrieved him and put him on my writing board, so that I could get a good look at him. I had to maim him a little, because he was crawling too fast for me to study him, and he’s the first one I’ve had in all of these years at this place.
He’s the size of the head of a pin, dark brown with a white shield on his back with a brown spot in the center of the shield. He looks like the ordinary wood tick of common lore. I have a sense that notorious tick is much smaller. Well, I’ll let you go little fellow. I hope I haven’t hurt you too much.
The sun patches on the forest floor shift from moment to moment as the sun “moves” across the summer sky. What was well lit a moment ago now has disappeared.
Suddenly a bright red patch appears 12 feet to my right. It is the bunchberry that lives and blooms and fruits down in the midst of all of this brown and green on the forest floor.
A minute passes. The sun shifts. The red phenomenon disappears completely. You can’t see it when you look right at it.
I saw another such bunchberry miracle of red the same distance to my left a few weeks ago. Today I can look at the spot where I saw it, and I can’t see it. Such wonders!
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
