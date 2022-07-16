The wind is a living being. It can be like a sleeping tiger.
Today it has chosen to perform here in such a manner. It lies still as can be. Then suddenly it storms into action for only a minute or two.
The June day offers us a bright, sunny day. The sky is amost cloudless. Were it not for these bursts of breeze, one might call it uncomfortably hot.
The top of a green ash sapling stands as still as can be. Then suddenly a burst of wind bends the sapling violently almost to the ground. After a full minute the sapling stands fully erect again, quite still, as if nothing had happened. It is ghostly.
The Swainson warbler visits me today, and serenades me for several minutes, and I am able to try to imitiate him. He is a beautiful songster.
He shows himself up in the old elm only a little, with his rusty cap and white eyeline. He sings with a lovely trill of notes, ending with a high and low note.
I have seen him only once before nearly 20 years ago, and had him identified for me. What a welcome visitor!
We have had fewer migratory birds the last few years. One wonders if this warmer climate change is returning some of them to us, at least temporarily.
The old elm is sending down its occasional droplets of moisture again, as I’ve mentioned before. They come down more often today, but they are still too infrequent to be annoying.
I taste one of the drops that lands on my arm. It is not sweet. It seems to be only water. Do the leaves of the old elm sweat in this hot weather?
A large black ant visits me as I am writing, and stops to check out my writing board. He stops at several of the spots left by the moisture dropped by the old elm. He takes his time going about the spot, examinining it. Does he taste a sweetness in it that I cannot detect? If only you could speak to me, my friend.
Gradually the gusts of wind blow more mildly. They bend the saplings only gently, to announce the approach of the more quiet tones of evening.
The foliage here by the river is thicker this year than I have ever seen it. It is really quite glorious.
What may be different this year is that when the river overflowed its banks it lay quietly in great pools all over the riparian area for many weeks, giving the land ample time to soak up the moisture. It did not tear through the area with ice and debris, scraping up the land and leaving mud flats behind it, as it sometimes does.
Rather this year we have an Eden of lush growth, that in places is almost too thick to walk through. I can see the river through the thick growth. For the moment I shall leave it untraversed, rather than beat a path through it to the river.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
